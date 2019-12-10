Report: Rangers set to announce new deals for three senior players

The Ibrox club will secure the future of three Rangers stars this week.

Three Rangers players are set to extend their stays at Ibrox this week, with the club preparing to announce deals for Jermain Defoe, Steven Davis and Allan McGregor, STV report.

Defoe is currently technically on loan at the club from Bournemouth, but he is ready to sign up on a permanent basis after the expiration of his Cherries spell at the end of the season.

Davis' contract was also due to expire, but he's ready to commit further to his boyhood heroes.

McGregor meanwhile has triggered an extension based on the number of appearances he's made since returning to the club in 2018.

All three had been locked in discussions, according to the report, with an announcement now set to come over the next few days.

It's a significant investment on Rangers' part into Steven Gerrard's playing squad. All three, having had plenty of Premier League experience, are unlikely to be on the cheapest wages around.

With no resale value on any of them either, it's a bold move.

However, all three have proved crucial to Gerrard's set-up. McGregor has been almost ever-present in goal, Davis has been hugely influential in the middle of the park and Defoe is a perfect alternative to Alfredo Morelos.

It's smart business to retain the experienced core of the Ibrox boss' squad as he looks to make other additions and build a team that can finally beat Celtic to one of the trophies available in Scotland.