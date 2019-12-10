Report: Rangers and Newcastle launch bids to sign Reagan Thomson

Queens Park could lose the Scotland youth star with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers battling Steve Bruce's Newcastle United for his signature.

Newcastle United and Rangers have both seen bids rejected by Queens Park for highly-rated youngster Reagan Thomson, according to the Mail (10 December, page 77).

There is no shortage of talented, technically gifted midfielders emerging north of the border and Thomson looks well placed to follow in the footsteps of Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson and David Turnbull with his performances for Scotland’s youth sides catching the eye.

So it seems only a matter of time before the skilful play-maker bids farewell to the League Two outfit.

The Mail reports that Rangers have made an initial bid of around £35,000, which has been dismissed out of hand by Queens Park, while Newcastle have also seen an offer rebuffed.

After so many years without an academy graduate making the step up from the youth ranks to the first-team, Longstaff brothers Matty and Sean have established themselves in Steve Bruce’s plans in recent months.

And Rangers, meanwhile, head of academy Craig Mulholland is desperate to provide a pathway for the senior squad for some of the club’s most exciting prospects, though the likes of Dapo Mebude and Kai Kennedy (below) are yet to make their mark under Steven Gerrard.