Report: Rangers and Newcastle launch bids to sign Reagan Thomson

Danny Owen
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC gives his team instructions during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Queens Park could lose the Scotland youth star with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers battling Steve Bruce's Newcastle United for his signature.

Newcastle United and Rangers have both seen bids rejected by Queens Park for highly-rated youngster Reagan Thomson, according to the Mail (10 December, page 77).

There is no shortage of talented, technically gifted midfielders emerging north of the border and Thomson looks well placed to follow in the footsteps of Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson and David Turnbull with his performances for Scotland’s youth sides catching the eye.

 

So it seems only a matter of time before the skilful play-maker bids farewell to the League Two outfit.

The Mail reports that Rangers have made an initial bid of around £35,000, which has been dismissed out of hand by Queens Park, while Newcastle have also seen an offer rebuffed.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 18, 2011 in Glasgow, Scotland.

After so many years without an academy graduate making the step up from the youth ranks to the first-team, Longstaff brothers Matty and Sean have established themselves in Steve Bruce’s plans in recent months.

And Rangers, meanwhile, head of academy Craig Mulholland is desperate to provide a pathway for the senior squad for some of the club’s most exciting prospects, though the likes of Dapo Mebude and Kai Kennedy (below) are yet to make their mark under Steven Gerrard.

Kai Kennedy of Scotland reacts at full time during the UEFA Under 19 European qualifier match between Scotland and Germany at Firhill Stadium on October 15, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

