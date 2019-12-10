Quick links

Report: Leeds United and Nottingham Forest show interest in £3m Norwich City target Renaud Emond

Aiden Cusick
Renaud Emond of Standard reacts during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard Liege and Eintracht Frankfurt at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on November 7, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.
Emond could move to English football with Norwich City, Leeds United or Nottingham Forest in January.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are being linked with the £3 million Standard Liege striker wanted by Norwich City.

Norwich are chasing Renaud Emond ahead of the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

But the newspaper claims that Nottingham Forest have also been watching the 28-year-old, while Leeds have shown an interest.

 

Emond, who captains Standard, has scored seven goals in 14 Pro League games this season.

But with interest mounting, the Belgian side fear they will have no choice but to let him leave should an offer of around £3m arrive next month, according to The Sun.

Other than Teemu Pukki (eight) and Todd Cantwell (four), no other Norwich player has scored more than a single Premier League goal this campaign.

Lewis Grabban of Nottingham Forest looks on during the Sky Bet Championship game between West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns on February 12, 2019 in West Bromwich,...

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Sheffield, England.

And it is a similar story for Nottingham Forest, who lack genuine competition for their 10-goal top scorer, Lewis Grabban.

Leeds currently have Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah competing to be Marcelo Bielsa's first-choice striker, although there are concerns that the latter player could be recalled by Arsenal this winter due to a lack of game time.

Emond's Standard contract runs until the end of next season, although both parties have an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months. 

Norwich, Leeds or Nottingham Forest - what would be the best move for Emond?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

