Report: Carlo Ancelotti now Everton's first choice to take over

Everton are on the hunt for a new manager, following the departure of Marco Silva.

According to the Telegraph, Carlo Ancelotti is now Everton’s first choice to take over following their failure to land Vitor Pereira.

Ancelotti is thought to be on the verge of leaving Napoli, and Everton are eager to give him the opportunity to go straight back into management.

Ancelotti is said to be open to moving to England again, after a spell with Chelsea earlier in his career, which gives Everton hope that a swoop could be possible.

 

However, the experienced manager also could have interest from Arsenal, which may appeal to him more than Everton.

The Italian boss would certainly be a high profile appointment for Everton if they were able to land him, and it really would signal their ambition.

However, with the Toffees in a relegation fight, there are some question marks over whether he is the ideal fit at this current moment in time.

Everton are next in action against Manchester United, but whether they will have a new manager in place for that contest remains to be seen.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

