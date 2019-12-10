Quick links

Watford

Aston Villa

Beşiktaş

Premier League

Report: Aston Villa and Watford battling to sign Besiktas' Domagoj Vida

Danny Owen
Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League strugglers Villa and Watford are targeting a Croatian World Cup finalist who is earning a staggering £56k-a-week.

Domagoj Vida of Besiktas JK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig football match between Besiktas JK and Medipol Basaksehir FK on April 13, 2019 at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey

Aston Villa and Watford are going head-to-head to sign Besiktas stopper Domagoj Vida in the January transfer window, according to Turkish Football.

A 30-year-old centre-back with 79 international caps under his belt and a World Cup final on his CV, a battle-scarred Croatian who loves nothing more than throwing his body on the line to preserve a clean sheet is in the sights of two of the Premier League’s relegation threatened sides.

 

Aston Villa are above the drop zone on goal difference alone and Sunday’s 4-1 home defeat to Leicester City once again exposed a vulnerable underbelly that threatens to undermine their impressive, forward-thinking style.

And it is no secret that Watford are crying out for a bit of extra strength at the back, having conceded 30 goals already while sitting six points from safety.

Domagoj Vida (R) of Besiktas and Fernando Reges (L) of Galatasaray vie for the ball during the Turkish Super Lig week 31 football match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Turk Telekom...

Fortunately for Villa and Watford, Besiktas will be forced to listen to offers for arguably the most in-form centre-back in Turkish football next month. The Istanbul-based giants are embroiled in a financial nightmare and Vida, who is their best-paid player with an eye-watering £56,000-a-week salary, could be sacrificed.

The former Bayer Leverkusen and Dinamo Zagreb powerhouse would surely bring invaluable experience and a fierce winning mentality to Aston Villa or Watford, giving two of the Premier League’s most vulnerable sides the platform they need to push for survival.

Domagoj Vida of Besiktas heading on goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray S.K. and Besiktas at the Türk Telekom Arena in Istanbul , Turkey on May 5,2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch