Report: Arsenal consider move for Paulo Sousa as manager

Arsenal are considering Paulo Sousa as the club's next manager.

Arsenal are reportedly considering Bordeaux boss Paulo Sousa as the club's next manager.

TMW report Sousa has impressed the Arsenal hierarchy and he has made his way onto the club's shortlist.

The former Portuguese midfielder was only appointed by Bordeaux in the summer, and has led them to fifth in Ligue 1, with the help of ex-Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny.

Sousa was managing prior to that in China and had three spells in English football a decade ago.

He took charge of QPR back in 2008/09 before leaving for Swansea City, and he also had a short stint at Leicester City.

He has since gone on to win league titles at clubs in Israel and Switzerland, and spent two years in charge at Fiorentina.

Arsenal are reportedly weighing him up and TMW's report notes he has a release clause of just £1.6 million in his contract.