Report: Arsenal consider move for Paulo Sousa as manager

Dan Coombs
Coach of Bordeaux Paulo Sousa following the Ligue 1 match between Stade de Reims and Girondins de Bordeaux at Stade Auguste Delaune on November 30, 2019 in Reims, France.
Arsenal are considering Paulo Sousa as the club's next manager.

Arsenal are reportedly considering Bordeaux boss Paulo Sousa as the club's next manager.

TMW report Sousa has impressed the Arsenal hierarchy and he has made his way onto the club's shortlist.

 

The former Portuguese midfielder was only appointed by Bordeaux in the summer, and has led them to fifth in Ligue 1, with the help of ex-Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny.

Sousa was managing prior to that in China and had three spells in English football a decade ago.

He took charge of QPR back in 2008/09 before leaving for Swansea City, and he also had a short stint at  Leicester City.

Coach of Bordeaux Paulo Sousa during the Ligue 1 match between Stade de Reims and Girondins de Bordeaux at Stade Auguste Delaune on November 30, 2019 in Reims, France.

He has since gone on to win league titles at clubs in Israel and Switzerland, and spent two years in charge at Fiorentina.

Arsenal are reportedly weighing him up and TMW's report notes he has a release clause of just £1.6 million in his contract.

Bordeaux's Portuguese head coach Paulo Sousa (R) reacts during the French L1 football match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and AS Monaco at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

