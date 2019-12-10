Ray Parlour reacts to Arsenal's win over West Ham United on Twitter

John Verrall
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners over West Ham United at the London Stadium last night.

Ray Parlour has praised Arsenal’s second half performance against West Ham United.

Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners at the London Stadium last night, as they managed to stage an excellent comeback.

Arsenal had been abject for almost an hour of their game against West Ham, but all of a sudden they clicked into gear to devastating impact.

 

Arsenal scored three goals in 10 minutes to snatch the three points away from West Ham.

And Parlour thinks that Manuel Pellegrini could now be in big trouble with the Hammers.

Arsenal and West Ham had both been in awful form going into the game, and it was clear to see that both sides were low on confidence.

The hope for Arsenal is that they will be able to kick on after their latest victory, although they face a testing game against Manchester City at the weekend.

West Ham, meanwhile, are sat in 16th place in the Premier League table, with Pellegrini now under extreme pressure.

