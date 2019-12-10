Rangers fans react after Greg Stewart dropped to reserves on Tuesday

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard could restore Stewart at Ibrox on Thursday.

Some Rangers fans are reacting on Twitter after Greg Stewart was dropped to the reserves on Tuesday afternoon.

Stewart has scored or made seven goals in 14 games since signing for Rangers in the summer transfer window.

But the attacker was left on the bench as Steven Gerrard's side were beaten 1-0 by Celtic in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final.

Instead, he was handed a 45-minute run-out against Brentford B earlier, and scored from the penalty spot in a 4-0 win for Rangers.

This is what the Gers faithful had to say about Stewart's inclusion afterwards...

Ah now i know why Stewart wasn't used against Celtic ahead of Barker , was saving him for this game — Man utd rangers (@rangersmanutd) December 10, 2019

Now it makes sense we were resting Stewart for this — CJ (@Cjnovo992) December 10, 2019

Should’ve played on Sunday — BaldyBarisicLoyal (@SuperScottyA) December 10, 2019

Why dont we fucking play him then!!!!!! — Newco CDT (@Bradz1220) December 10, 2019

Greg Stewart needs to start on Thursday. — Kevin Wakeham (@KWRFC1995) December 10, 2019

Saving him for Thursday I hope. — Kyle Fitzpatrick (@Kjfitzdude) December 10, 2019

Surely Stewart is part of the squad Thursday night, I think he is in better form than Ojo, Arfield, Aribo & Barker in that wide spot — robcrerar (@RobCharbour) December 10, 2019

I Like this Greg Stewart kid hopefully he gets a chance in the 1st team — Broxi's Da (@BroxisDa) December 10, 2019

Canny understand why this boy dizny get playing in our games the odd one he has played he's been brilliant should be the 1st team always — Marilynne (@mazza_rfc) December 10, 2019

Graeme Murty fielded an experienced side against Brentford, with first-team players Andy King, Greg Docherty, Jamie Murphy and Jordan Jones involved as well as Stewart.

An own goal and further strikes from Rhys Breen and Dapo Mebude completed the rout at Rangers' Hummel Training Centre.

The Rangers seniors are next in action against BSC Young Boys at Ibrox on Thursday, where a draw will secure their passage to the knockout rounds.