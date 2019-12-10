Quick links

Rangers fans react after Greg Stewart dropped to reserves on Tuesday

Aiden Cusick
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard could restore Stewart at Ibrox on Thursday.

Greg Stewart of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Some Rangers fans are reacting on Twitter after Greg Stewart was dropped to the reserves on Tuesday afternoon.

Stewart has scored or made seven goals in 14 games since signing for Rangers in the summer transfer window.

 

But the attacker was left on the bench as Steven Gerrard's side were beaten 1-0 by Celtic in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final.

Instead, he was handed a 45-minute run-out against Brentford B earlier, and scored from the penalty spot in a 4-0 win for Rangers.

This is what the Gers faithful had to say about Stewart's inclusion afterwards... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Graeme Murty fielded an experienced side against Brentford, with first-team players Andy King, Greg Docherty, Jamie Murphy and Jordan Jones involved as well as Stewart.

An own goal and further strikes from Rhys Breen and Dapo Mebude completed the rout at Rangers' Hummel Training Centre.

The Rangers seniors are next in action against BSC Young Boys at Ibrox on Thursday, where a draw will secure their passage to the knockout rounds.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

