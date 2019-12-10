Rangers fans react as Ibrox winger Jordan Jones returns to action in friendly

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have been without the Ibrox winger's services since September.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter about Ibrox winger Jordan Jones turning out for the reserves in today's friendly at the Hummel Training Centre.

Jones had been sidelined for a significant period of time after injuring himself in a challenge on Celtic's Moritz Bauer at Ibrox in September, the former coming off worse in the incident.

The Rangers man came on for Steven Gerrard's side in the latter stages of the 2-0 Old Firm loss and was sent off for the challenge on the Stoke City loanee in the closing minutes, before being pictured leaving Ibrox on crutches.

Jones was back in training in November before Gerrard revealed last week that the player had suffered a small setback, but today, Graeme Murty named him in the starting XI against Brentford B, a game that the Ibrox side won 4-0.

Rangers opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Luka Racic turned Nathan Patterson’s shot into his own net, before Greg Stewart scored from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.

Jones the grabbed an assist in the 53rd minute for Rangers’ third when Rhys Breen headed home from his corner, before being replaced by James Maxwell not long after, and Dapo Mebude rounded off the scoring with four minutes remaining.

Here is what some Rangers fans were saying on Twitter about Jones' appearance:

Good to see Jordan Jones in the starting line up aswell as a number of other fringe players. A few notable, surprise, absentees particularly at the back such as Polster, Flanagan, Halliday and Edmundson. — Every other Saturday (@CF3Loyal) 10 December 2019

Jones is 100% ahead of Ojo and Barker when fully fit - just take a look at the Hibs game at Ibrox, something we are lacking massively imo — Raghav Sood (@raghavsood9) 10 December 2019

Hopefully 20/30 minutes on Sunday too. That wide right space is up for grabs — Bear020599 (@bear020599) 10 December 2019

Guess Jones isn't in the euro squad lol, pity would rather him than ojo at the moment.@TheLoudenTavern @RFC_Youth — 4-4-2 (Rangers Da)Loyal (@thechosenfew12) 10 December 2019

GOAL Rangers Rhys Breen. Terrific delivery from Jordan Jones picks out Rhys at the back post 3-0 — Rangers Youth Updates (@rfcyouthupdates) 10 December 2019

Yass jones hurry get fit — CraiGers83 (@TEDDYBE18847921) 10 December 2019

Did well for his first game back. — Rangers Youth Updates (@rfcyouthupdates) 10 December 2019