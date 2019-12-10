Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers fans react as Ibrox winger Jordan Jones returns to action in friendly

Giuseppe Labellarte
Jordan Jones of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have been without the Ibrox winger's services since September.

Jordan Jones of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter about Ibrox winger Jordan Jones turning out for the reserves in today's friendly at the Hummel Training Centre.

Jones had been sidelined for a significant period of time after injuring himself in a challenge on Celtic's Moritz Bauer at Ibrox in September, the former coming off worse in the incident.

Subscribe

The Rangers man came on for Steven Gerrard's side in the latter stages of the 2-0 Old Firm loss and was sent off for the challenge on the Stoke City loanee in the closing minutes, before being pictured leaving Ibrox on crutches.

 

 

Jones was back in training in November before Gerrard revealed last week that the player had suffered a small setback, but today, Graeme Murty named him in the starting XI against Brentford B, a game that the Ibrox side won 4-0.

Rangers opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Luka Racic turned Nathan Patterson’s shot into his own net, before Greg Stewart scored from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.

Jones the grabbed an assist in the 53rd minute for Rangers’ third when Rhys Breen headed home from his corner, before being replaced by James Maxwell not long after, and Dapo Mebude rounded off the scoring with four minutes remaining.

Here is what some Rangers fans were saying on Twitter about Jones' appearance:

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch