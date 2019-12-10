Quick links

Rafael Benitez responds when asked if he was jealous at Bruce's spending

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Newcastle United snapped up Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin this past summer.

Former Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has told Sky Sports that he wasn't jealous when Steve Bruce was able to sign Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Magpies saw Benitez leave the club in June when his contract expired, with fans bitterly disappointed to see him depart after more than three years in charge.

Steve Bruce was installed as his rather unpopular replacement, and Mike Ashley allowed him to go and sign two new players almost immediately.

 

In came Hoffenheim striker Joelinton for a club-record fee, before Nice winger Saint-Maximin also arrived as Newcastle splashed the cash.

The pair were signed to replace two Benitez favourites in Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez, with Joelinton costing £40million and Saint-Maximin £20million.

Benitez's biggest buy was Miguel Almiron, but just weeks after his exit, he saw Newcastle splash £60million on two players, with some fans baffled.

On Monday, Benitez spoke to Sky Sports, and was asked whether he was jealous about Bruce being able to splash cash the Benitez was never really able to.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on December 8, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United...

Benitez suggested that he isn't jealous, and is just happy for the fans and for Bruce, but can't really explain why he didn't get the same cash to spend in three-and-a-half years.

“No, not really,” said Benitez. “Obviously you can't explain everything that happened in three and a half years. For me, it's important to move forward and also for the fans. I'm really pleased they are doing well, I'm really pleased for Steve Bruce, for the fans and everyone involved.”

“They can do well. But it's another time, another league, it's different. You see teams like Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton, and West Ham having problems this year they didn't have last year. It's totally different, they are doing well and hopefully they will continue doing well,” he added.

Newcastles Joelinton during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday 19th October 2019.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

