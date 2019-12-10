Rafael Benitez responds when asked if he was jealous at Bruce's spending

Newcastle United snapped up Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin this past summer.

Former Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has told Sky Sports that he wasn't jealous when Steve Bruce was able to sign Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Magpies saw Benitez leave the club in June when his contract expired, with fans bitterly disappointed to see him depart after more than three years in charge.

Steve Bruce was installed as his rather unpopular replacement, and Mike Ashley allowed him to go and sign two new players almost immediately.

In came Hoffenheim striker Joelinton for a club-record fee, before Nice winger Saint-Maximin also arrived as Newcastle splashed the cash.

The pair were signed to replace two Benitez favourites in Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez, with Joelinton costing £40million and Saint-Maximin £20million.

Benitez's biggest buy was Miguel Almiron, but just weeks after his exit, he saw Newcastle splash £60million on two players, with some fans baffled.

On Monday, Benitez spoke to Sky Sports, and was asked whether he was jealous about Bruce being able to splash cash the Benitez was never really able to.

Benitez suggested that he isn't jealous, and is just happy for the fans and for Bruce, but can't really explain why he didn't get the same cash to spend in three-and-a-half years.

“No, not really,” said Benitez. “Obviously you can't explain everything that happened in three and a half years. For me, it's important to move forward and also for the fans. I'm really pleased they are doing well, I'm really pleased for Steve Bruce, for the fans and everyone involved.”

“They can do well. But it's another time, another league, it's different. You see teams like Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton, and West Ham having problems this year they didn't have last year. It's totally different, they are doing well and hopefully they will continue doing well,” he added.