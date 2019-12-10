Quick links

Rafael Benitez gives his opinion of Arsenal defender David Luiz

John Verrall
Rafael Benitez the head coach
Rafael Benitez worked with Arsenal defender David Luiz during his time at Chelsea.

12th May 2019, Craven Cottage, London, England; EPL Premier League football, Fulham versus Newcastle United; Newcastle United Manager Rafa Benitez walks off the team bus

Former Chelsea boss Rafael Benitez has said that he does believe Arsenal defender David Luiz is coachable on Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports on December 9th.

Luiz has come in for some fierce criticism since he arrived at Arsenal, with the Brazilian failing to tighten up the Gunners’ defence.

Luiz has always had an erratic streak throughout his career, and it has been on display far too often since he arrived at the Emirates Stadium.

The experienced defender was taken out of Arsenal’s team last night by Freddie Ljungberg, with Sokratis and Calum Chambers both favoured.

 

But Benitez, who worked with Luiz at Chelsea, thinks that the 32-year-old can listen to advice.

“They have the potential, they have very good players. David Luiz, he was my player. He’s a good player,” Benitez said.

“He’s very clever. If you give them the right instructions, they will follow that. But you have to start with the principles, now they are making too many mistakes. These kind of games will give them more confidence.”

David Luiz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on August 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Whether Luiz can break back into Arsenal’s team now remains to be seen.

The Gunners picked up a 3-1 victory against West Ham without him last night, as they finally got back to winning ways.

Arsenal are now in ninth place in the Premier League table, with their next match coming against Manchester City at the weekend.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

