Rafa Benitez urges Nicolas Pepe to kick on after brilliant Arsenal goal

Nicolas Pepe played his part as Arsenal ended their winless run on Monday night.

Rafa Benitez has predicted potential problems for Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe if he doesn't kick on and prove his worth in these next 'two or three games'.

Pepe scored for Arsenal on Monday night after they beat West Ham United 3-1 at the London Stadium, as Benitez thinks he needs to use this 'confidence' to kick on in these coming games, else trouble will brew and he'll find himself being back to square one again.

Whilst Arsenal supporters can see the talent Pepe has in his locker, it has been an indifferent start for the youngster since his big-money move to the Emirates in the summer.

Speaking to Monday Night Football on Sky Sports (09/12/19 at 10:15 pm), former Premier League manager, Benitez thinks Pepe 'has to do it' in these coming weeks, else he may find that his indifferent start to life in England continues.

"I think for everyone involved [it's a relief he scored] because they are expecting he will make the difference," Benitez told Sky Sports. "They have paid big money and they will be waiting hopefully [that he delivers]. It's massive for them and also he was involved in other goals.

On whether he can kick on: "Yes, I think he will play with more confidence. This situation, for me, is two or three games. After two or three games, if you don't change, if you don't do something more then you lose confidence quickly.

"So, I think it's important for him to have this confidence now for the rest of the team to believe that he can do the difference or he can make the difference in some games. But he has to do it in the next games or he will lose confidence quickly."

Arsenal fans have been crying out for Pepe to start after several stints on the bench from the unpredictable winger, and they got their wish against West Ham.

Whilst the Gunners produced a very poor first-half display at the London Stadium, as soon as Gabriel Martinelli fired them level, they punished their hosts.

The front three combined quite brilliantly, as the Arsenal faithful will be hoping for the same in these coming weeks, as they look to climb up the Premier League table.