Rafa Benitez comments on Steven Gerrard as Rangers manager

Rafa Benitez managed Rangers boss Steven Gerrard during their time at Liverpool.

Rafa Benitez has stated that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is 'already a good manager', as he praised his 'passion' and 'honesty' for the game.

Former Liverpool boss Benitez managed Gerrard during their time at Anfield, as he made it clear that it's not guaranteed that the Englishmen will win trophies in management.

Gerrard had the chance to lift his first piece of silverware as manager over the weekend when Rangers were beaten by Celtic in the League Cup final at Hampden.

Speaking to Monday Night Football on Sky Sports Football (09/12/19), Benitez shared his thoughts on Gerrard becoming manager, as he thinks finishing second doesn't exactly mean you are a bad manager.

"I was in contact with him sometimes," Benitez told Sky Sports. "I think he's doing well already. I think so [he will be successful]. I think he likes football. He [Jamie Carragher] knows better than me because he was with him [Gerrard] all the time in the hotels talking about football. He likes football. He has passion. I think he's someone who is honest. He will be fine.

"Does that mean he will win a lot of trophies? You never know. The margin is very short now. Why they fire so many managers? Everybody is spending a lot of money, jut one will win the league. Just one will win the Champions League. Stevie will be a good manager. I think he's already a good manager.

"Can he win trophies? Can he be successful over a long period of time? You never know. You have Messi and Ronaldo. Messi is here [right at the top] and Ronaldo is here [next to him]. If Gerrard has another team like a Manchester City or a Liverpool, at this time. But they are much better than you. You can be second but that doesn't mean you are worse as a manager. You can be a really good manager, but you finish second anyway."

One thing is for sure, ever since Gerrard walked through the doors of Ibrox since the start of last season, he has transformed the Glasgow club.

Whilst Rangers don't have a trophy in their cabinet under his stewardship, they have closed the gap on rivals Celtic, who are two points clear at the top of the Premiership.

Despite that defeat on Sunday, many will be backing Gerrard to continue his good work and end Celtic's dominance in domestic football, and if he does then it'll make him an instant legend.