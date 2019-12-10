Philippe Albert loves reported £3m Leeds United target Renaud Emond

Championship duo Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are reportedly battling Premier League Norwich City for Standard Liege striker Emond.

Phillipe Albert knows a talented centre-forward when he sees one.

A cult hero centre-back who played alongside the sepia-tinged talents of Alan Shearer, Peter Beardsley and Les Ferdinand during his time on English shores, he is well placed to pass judgement on a man who is very much a newcomer to the gossip columns.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are going head-to-head at the top of the Championship with a long-awaited return to the Premier League up for grabs. And The Sun reports that they are both hot on the heels of Standard Liege talisman Renaud Emond with the January transfer window offering a golden opportunity to strengthen their ranks.

Norwich City are interested too and, with Standard Liege expected to accept bids of around £3 million, don’t be surprised if Emond is packing his bags and heading to England once the confetti rains down on New Year's Day.

With seven goals in 14 league games so far this season, an average of one-in-two, Emond has taken his time to establish himself as one of the hottest prospects in Belgian football – but Newcastle legend Albert has been one of his biggest fans for some time now.

"I think he is underrated," Albert told RTBF, the author of that sublime lob against Manchester United in 1996/97.

“His priority is the collective. For a coach, it is essential to have a player like him. When he does not start, he understands.”

Albert, speaking to RTBF, paints the picture of an ultimate team-player, a man whose work rate and unselfish approach would make him a welcome addition to the respective squads of Marcelo Bielsa, Sabri Lamouchi and Daniel Farke.

And with a Premier League place on the line for all three of Emond’s suitors, £3 million could be a small price to pay.