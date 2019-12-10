Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Peter Crouch hails Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's progress

John Verrall
Sadio Mane of Liverpool participates in a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League Group E match against RB Salzburg at Melwood Training Ground on December 09, 2019 in...
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been in red-hot form this season.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool battles for possession with Mason Holgate of Everton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in...

Peter Crouch has told BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has improved beyond all recognition since leaving Red Bull Salzburg.

Mane returned to the club where he really started to make a name for himself this evening, and he helped Liverpool to a victory in Austria.

The Reds were made to sweat in the first half, but they showed their class after the break to seal a 2-0 win.

Mane’s performance was particularly impressive, as he helped set up Liverpool’s first in the contest, with a clever pass to Naby Keita.

 

And Crouch feels that Mane is now worth £90 million, such is the progression he has made.

“He’s got a few friends here. He’s not the same player he was when he was there,” Crouch said.

“We were talking about £30 million (Telegraph) being a lot of money, but he’s worth treble that now. It’s incredible his improvement - his finishing, his passing. You know what he’s going to do at times, but you just can’t stop it.”

Sadio Mane of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Liverpool’s victory over Salzburg was enough to help them progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The Reds have struggled at times in their group, but ultimately had just enough quality to make their way into the next stage of the competition.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

