Peter Crouch hails Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's progress

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been in red-hot form this season.

Peter Crouch has told BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has improved beyond all recognition since leaving Red Bull Salzburg.

Mane returned to the club where he really started to make a name for himself this evening, and he helped Liverpool to a victory in Austria.

The Reds were made to sweat in the first half, but they showed their class after the break to seal a 2-0 win.

Mane’s performance was particularly impressive, as he helped set up Liverpool’s first in the contest, with a clever pass to Naby Keita.

And Crouch feels that Mane is now worth £90 million, such is the progression he has made.

“He’s got a few friends here. He’s not the same player he was when he was there,” Crouch said.

“We were talking about £30 million (Telegraph) being a lot of money, but he’s worth treble that now. It’s incredible his improvement - his finishing, his passing. You know what he’s going to do at times, but you just can’t stop it.”

Liverpool’s victory over Salzburg was enough to help them progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The Reds have struggled at times in their group, but ultimately had just enough quality to make their way into the next stage of the competition.