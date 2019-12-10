Paulo Sousa's representatives claim Arsenal interest

Arsenal continue to be linked with Bordeaux boss Paulo Sousa.

The representatives of Bordeaux boss Paulo Sousa have told L'Equipe, as quote by Get French Football News, that Arsenal are interested in his services.

Arsenal sacked Unai Emery at the end of November, and put Freddie Ljungberg in temporary charge whilst the search for a permanent replacement goes on.

The Gunners won for the first time under Ljungberg last night, beating West Ham United 3-1 at the London Stadium, but it still seems unlikely that the Swede will land the job.

A host of names have been linked with the job in recent times, but Paulo Sousa is a new name added into the frame today.

Sousa, 49, has been something of a nomad in his managerial career, taking charge of QPR, Swansea City and Leicester City before heading to Hungary with Videoton.

Spells with Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Basel, Fiorentina and Tianjin Quanjian have followed, and he became Bordeaux boss earlier this year, replacing Ricardo Gomes.

Sousa and Bordeaux sit fifth in the Ligue 1 table, on the fringes of the European places, but Arsenal appear to have been impressed with his work - and a bargain release clause of just €3million (£2.5million) is appealing.

Sousa's representatives have now suggested that he is one of a number of candidates for the Arsenal job, believing it could work between the two, and hinted that all is not well at Bordeaux, so he could jump ship.

“They like his profile, not just as a coach but also as a person,” said Sousa's entourage. “This does not mean that he will leave. They are in talks with multiple candidates but Paulo is part of that list, certainly. Between the two, it could work.”

“But with all the problems currently ongoing at Bordeaux, why wouldn’t he leave? The project is not what was promised to him, that is a fact. He loves the fans but he needs more from the board, the team is not strong enough to finish in the top 6,” he added.