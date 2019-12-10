Quick links

Patrick Bamford praises Leeds United teammate Eddie Nketiah

Amir Mir
Matt Miazga of Reading is tackled by Patrick Bamford of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in...
Amir Mir
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been Marcelo Bielsa's main man up top this season.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United reacts towards Leeds United manager

Patrick Bamford has thanked Eddie Nketiah for saving his skin when he has 'missed chances' for Leeds United this season.

Marcelo Bielsa has opted to go with Bamford as his main striker this season, with Nketiah playing a role from the bench, and scoring numerous goals when the club have needed it.

Whilst Bamford has been back to his best in recent weeks, he did go through a bad spell, which resulted in calls for Nketiah to get starts in the Championship, but Bielsa ignored those calls.

 

Ahead of Leeds United's home clash against Hull, Bamford spoke highly about Nketiah and how he has bailed him out from the bench during his most difficult periods this term. 

"Always good to have competition," Bamford told Leeds Live. "[In] All positions. Does push you on. I know Eddie's there if I'm not doing my job.

"Saved my skin this year when I've missed chances. Had a great impact on us. Makes an impact when he comes on. If things aren't going well he's nice to bring on."

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United reacts ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Huddersfield,...

Bielsa's decision to stick with Bamford up front has been justified, at this moment in time because Leeds are sitting second in the Championship table.

One of the main reasons, why Bamford was ahead of the Arsenal man, is because of his work rate and ability to press from the front with intelligence.  

And many will expect to see Bamford in the starting line-up once again, as Leeds aim to put another three points on the board. 

Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts of Leeds United argue over who is to take the penalty before Bamford takes it to score the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between...

