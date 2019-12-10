Patrick Bamford praises Leeds United teammate Eddie Nketiah

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been Marcelo Bielsa's main man up top this season.

Patrick Bamford has thanked Eddie Nketiah for saving his skin when he has 'missed chances' for Leeds United this season.

Marcelo Bielsa has opted to go with Bamford as his main striker this season, with Nketiah playing a role from the bench, and scoring numerous goals when the club have needed it.

Whilst Bamford has been back to his best in recent weeks, he did go through a bad spell, which resulted in calls for Nketiah to get starts in the Championship, but Bielsa ignored those calls.

Ahead of Leeds United's home clash against Hull, Bamford spoke highly about Nketiah and how he has bailed him out from the bench during his most difficult periods this term.

"Always good to have competition," Bamford told Leeds Live. "[In] All positions. Does push you on. I know Eddie's there if I'm not doing my job.

"Saved my skin this year when I've missed chances. Had a great impact on us. Makes an impact when he comes on. If things aren't going well he's nice to bring on."

Bielsa's decision to stick with Bamford up front has been justified, at this moment in time because Leeds are sitting second in the Championship table.

One of the main reasons, why Bamford was ahead of the Arsenal man, is because of his work rate and ability to press from the front with intelligence.

And many will expect to see Bamford in the starting line-up once again, as Leeds aim to put another three points on the board.