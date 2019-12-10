Patrick Bamford comments on Marcelo Bielsa being more hands-off at Leeds United

Leeds United host Hull City in the Championship tonight.

Patrick Bamford has shared how Marcelo Bielsa 'trusts' the Leeds players to 'control' anything off the field and how his manager is aware that it's 'not always his place to speak'.

Bielsa recently shared how he has taken a more 'hands-off' approach this season, with his Leeds players more accustomed to what he is like and his tactics, as quoted by Leeds Live.

This is Bielsa's second season in charge of Leeds, and after missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season, the players will want to show that they can put the wrongs of last season right.

Ahead of Leeds United's home clash against the attack-minded Hull City tonight, Bamford shared his thoughts on his manager away from the field of play.

On Bielsa saying he's hands-off this year - experience of that: "Doesn't matter how old you get, you always learn," Bamford told Leeds Live. "He learnt more from us last season. Experienced players - Cooper one of five captains with a strong input.

"Marcelo understands that and he knows when he needs to say something. Not always his place to speak. Trusts us to control it as needed.

Not stepping in when winning? "No, he does. Perfectionist. We’re still making errors. Little things we should be getting right. Always improving us."

Bielsa is a very demanding coach and for someone who is new to his system, they would find it very tough to adjust because of the gruelling nature of it.

Whilst Leeds fans would have been heartbroken with how last season ended, they have shown their mental strength this season, and it seems as though they are fighting back.

At this moment in time, they are comfortably sitting second in the Championship table, but they are well aware that their toughest test will come during the second half of the campaign.