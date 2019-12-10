Quick links

Pascal Struijk responds with impressive display for Leeds U23s after some Whites fans shared their concern

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Struijk has yet to make an appearance for Leeds United's first team.

Leeds United's Oliver Casey in action during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.

Oliver Casey's emergence has raised questions from some Leeds United supporters about another young Whites defender.

Casey was named on the bench for Leeds' 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with Liam Cooper injured and Ben White moved into midfield, and came on for his professional debut with five minutes remaining.

 

A handful of Whites fans had expected to see Pascal Struijk instead, but the Dutchman, who had pulled out of the Under-23s' win against Sheffield United at the end of last month through injury, was nowhere to be seen.

And his omission was something the following Leeds supporters picked up on.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Srtuijk, though, returned to action against the U23s' equivalents from the other half of Sheffield on Monday.

Pascal Struijk of Leeds United before the SkyBet Championship playoff semi final match between Derby County and Leeds United at the Pride Park, Derby on Saturday 11th May 2019.

And the former Ajax man's performance drew positive reviews - boding well, perhaps, for his first-team prospects.

 

 

Struijk arrived at Leeds from Ajax in January last year and has been named on the bench on four occasions without having made an appearance for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

