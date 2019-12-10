Pascal Struijk responds with impressive display for Leeds U23s after some Whites fans shared their concern

Struijk has yet to make an appearance for Leeds United's first team.

Oliver Casey's emergence has raised questions from some Leeds United supporters about another young Whites defender.

Casey was named on the bench for Leeds' 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with Liam Cooper injured and Ben White moved into midfield, and came on for his professional debut with five minutes remaining.

A handful of Whites fans had expected to see Pascal Struijk instead, but the Dutchman, who had pulled out of the Under-23s' win against Sheffield United at the end of last month through injury, was nowhere to be seen.

And his omission was something the following Leeds supporters picked up on.

Doesn't have much trust in struijk doe he if he doesn't even make the bench today, also what's happened to mcalmont and Davis? — mightywhite92 (@mightywhite83) December 7, 2019

Seems increasingly likely that we won't be seeing Struijk. — Roy Llewelyn (@royllew93) December 8, 2019

#lufc @PhilHay_ @GrahamSmyth with Casey making bench and coming on as sub where does this leave Struijk — Craig Hewitt (@cjlufc) December 9, 2019

The first team must hate Struijk — Daniel (@dan456123) December 8, 2019

What's happening with Struijk? I thought he'd have been the one to step up — Graham (@G_Balfe) December 8, 2019

Wonder why Struijk keeps been left out — Marc Tempest (@tempest_marc) December 7, 2019

Feel Struijk is going the same way as Hugo Diaz.

Shame.

Rated them both.

Happy for Casey though.

Certainly Berardi at CB doesn’t help my heart beat.

Mind you, that could also be because they took away my AV Nodes. — Peter LUFC (@Peter_LUFC) December 7, 2019

Really surprised that Struijk hasn't stepped up. — ¥ (@aitchforty) December 9, 2019

The boy has moved ahead of Pascal Struijk with Bielsa — Doc Esq.... (@333doc1) December 8, 2019

Srtuijk, though, returned to action against the U23s' equivalents from the other half of Sheffield on Monday.

And the former Ajax man's performance drew positive reviews - boding well, perhaps, for his first-team prospects.

Finally warmed up after another #LUFC 23s win earlier today. Horrible conditions due to the wind but another solid display. Gave them nothing - converted the best opportunity in 2nd half. Struijk, Meslier, Edmondson all impressive. Highlights on #LUTV as always! — Thomas Hill (@Hilly15) December 9, 2019

I only see them play but I’ve always been impressed by Struijk myself. It could be that he wasn’t quite fit after the last match but it does feel like Casey seized his chance. #lufc — Tommy (@tommy_lufc) December 9, 2019

Struijk arrived at Leeds from Ajax in January last year and has been named on the bench on four occasions without having made an appearance for Marcelo Bielsa's side.