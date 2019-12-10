Ollie Watkins addresses his Brentford future after Sheffield United rumours resurface

Sheffield United have again been linked with a January move for the Brentford star.

The Brentford forward Ollie Watkins insists he's really happy at Griffin Park despite fresh reports linking him with a move to Sheffield United.

United were among the clubs credited with an interest in Watkins in the summer transfer window, but Brentford have since tied him to a new four-year contract.

According to The Star, however, that may not stop the Blades from trying to do a deal in January.

The newspaper claims Sheffield United have continued to monitor Watkins throughout the campaign, in which he has scored or made 15 goals in 20 Championship games.

And it states that although his position is not an immediate priority, United could be persuaded to test Brentford's resolve should another top-flight club enter the bidding.

But asked about the speculation surrounding his future, Watkins told Sky Sports' EFL Podcast: "To be honest, I’m really happy here.

"I think this is the best chance, this year, out of any year that we’ve (had) of doing something really special.

"As you can see, we don’t concede many goals and as of late we’ve been scoring a lot.

"So I’m really happy. I’m enjoying it. I’m scoring. Even if I don’t score I’m happy for whoever else scores. There’s a good team connection here. So I’m loving it."

Sheffield United have made a positive start to their first season back at top-flight level, although not a single Blades player has scored more than five times in the league.

And of United's five orthodox strikers, Lys Mousset (five) has more goals to his name than the rest of them - David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and Leon Clarke - combined (three), an issue which could yet see Chris Wilder's side intensify their interest in Watkins.

The Sun reported in October that Wilder 'has cash to spend and will bid around £15 million' for the 23-year-old.