Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds victory, hails Gaetano Berardi

Noel Whelan's former side Leeds United moved top of the Championship tonight.

Leeds United have moved top of the Championship after beating Hull City 2-0 at Elland Road tonight.

An own goal on 73 minutes from Jordy de Wijs broke the deadlock for the Whites, who then sealed the points after another from Ezgjan Alioski.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have leapfrogged West Bromwich Albion at the summit, though the Baggies can reclaim top spot in the Championship by beating Wigan Athletic away from home.

Leeds' defence played another blinder, with Gaetano Berardi impressing alongside Ben White in the middle of the defence.

 

And here's how Noel Whelan reacted to Berardi's display on BBC Radio Leeds: "Excellent, yeah," said Whelan when asked about Berardi. "His aggression was fantastic. I love the way he went about his business. He's a 100-percenter. I love him at the football club."

Berardi, who was deputising for the injured Liam Cooper, was indeed excellent and nights like these remind fans just how big of a player he can be.

The Swiss is very much an unsung hero in the sense that he doesn't always get the post-match plaudits, but on his day he is a fine asset for United, who have conceded only 10 goals in 21 Championship games.

Bigger picture, Leeds are now 11 points clear in the race for automatic promotion and it should be enough to see them return to the Premier League, but no supporter of the West Yorkshire club will be counting their chickens.

