Quick links

Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe sends Instagram message after Arsenal's win at West Ham

Amir Mir
West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal secured a much-needed win when they put three past West Ham United last night.

Declan Rice of West Ham United in action with Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London,...

Nicholas Pepe has stated on Instagram 'never back down' after Arsenal recorded a 3-1 win against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday night. 

Arsenal, who are currently without a permanent manager, conceded a sloppy first-half goal when Angelo Ogbonna headed home for the Hammers. 

It was looking like that Arsenal were heading down that same road of suffering yet another defeat and another defeat on the road, but it wasn't to be. 

 

After the break, Gabriel Martinelli punished West Ham following a swift counter-attack from the away side, before Pepe curled home a brilliant second goal for the Arsenal six minutes later. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then fired in a third three minutes later as Arsenal's forward line began clicking, and in the end, punished a very slow and lethargic West Ham team.

After the game, Pepe sent this three-word message to the Arsenal supporters from his personal Instagram account: 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

N E V E R •• B A C K •• D O W N ••

A post shared by Nicolas Pepe (@nicolas.pepe19) on

This is Arsenal's first win in two months, and it is fair to say that it was much, much needed given what has happened at the club recently.

Not only that, it is Freddie Ljungberg's first win since he took temporary charge, as those three points will provide everyone at the club with some breathing space. 

From Arsenal's perspective, it is now a case of turning their attention to Europa League matters on Thursday and booking their place in the knockout stages of that competition. 

manager Freddie Ljungberg of Arsenal FC reaction during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch