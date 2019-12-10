Nicolas Pepe sends Instagram message after Arsenal's win at West Ham

Arsenal secured a much-needed win when they put three past West Ham United last night.

Nicholas Pepe has stated on Instagram 'never back down' after Arsenal recorded a 3-1 win against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday night.

Arsenal, who are currently without a permanent manager, conceded a sloppy first-half goal when Angelo Ogbonna headed home for the Hammers.

It was looking like that Arsenal were heading down that same road of suffering yet another defeat and another defeat on the road, but it wasn't to be.

After the break, Gabriel Martinelli punished West Ham following a swift counter-attack from the away side, before Pepe curled home a brilliant second goal for the Arsenal six minutes later.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then fired in a third three minutes later as Arsenal's forward line began clicking, and in the end, punished a very slow and lethargic West Ham team.

After the game, Pepe sent this three-word message to the Arsenal supporters from his personal Instagram account:

This is Arsenal's first win in two months, and it is fair to say that it was much, much needed given what has happened at the club recently.

Not only that, it is Freddie Ljungberg's first win since he took temporary charge, as those three points will provide everyone at the club with some breathing space.

From Arsenal's perspective, it is now a case of turning their attention to Europa League matters on Thursday and booking their place in the knockout stages of that competition.