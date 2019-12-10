Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll shares what he said to Jonjo Shelvey after his side's last match

Newcastle United forward Andy Carroll has two assists in his last two appearances.

Andy Carroll has told the Chronicle that he joked with Jonjo Shlevey that he needs to start setting him up more at Newcastle United.

Carroll has now claimed two assists for Shelvey in Newcastle’s last two matches.

The target-man first nodded Shelvey through on goal against Sheffield United, before swinging in a cross for the midfielder to head home in the Magpies win over Southampton on Sunday.

And Carroll now wants Shelvey to return the favour, as he looks to score his first goal since returning to Tyneside.

“I said to Jonjo, it’s about time he gives me something, but we’ll take them anyway,” Carroll laughed.

“I feel good. I feel good around the place and in training. I felt good after the Sheffield game. I am just feeling fresh.”

Carroll has really proved his worth for Newcastle recently, and he is proving to be a big threat.

Newcastle’s strikers may have struggled for goals, but Carroll’s presence is troubling defenders once again.

Bruce’s side have been in brilliant form recently, and have won four of their last six games, and also taken a point against Manchester City during that run.

Newcastle are now in 11th place in the Premier League table, with their next match coming against Burnley at the weekend.