Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll shares what he said to Jonjo Shelvey after his side's last match

John Verrall
Newcastle United's Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Sunday 8th December 2019.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United forward Andy Carroll has two assists in his last two appearances.

Newcastle player Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Andy Carroll has told the Chronicle that he joked with Jonjo Shlevey that he needs to start setting him up more at Newcastle United.

Carroll has now claimed two assists for Shelvey in Newcastle’s last two matches.

The target-man first nodded Shelvey through on goal against Sheffield United, before swinging in a cross for the midfielder to head home in the Magpies win over Southampton on Sunday.

And Carroll now wants Shelvey to return the favour, as he looks to score his first goal since returning to Tyneside.

 

“I said to Jonjo, it’s about time he gives me something, but we’ll take them anyway,” Carroll laughed.

“I feel good. I feel good around the place and in training. I felt good after the Sheffield game. I am just feeling fresh.”

Carroll has really proved his worth for Newcastle recently, and he is proving to be a big threat.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United applauds the fans at full tine uring the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 5, 2019 in...

Newcastle’s strikers may have struggled for goals, but Carroll’s presence is troubling defenders once again.

Bruce’s side have been in brilliant form recently, and have won four of their last six games, and also taken a point against Manchester City during that run.

Newcastle are now in 11th place in the Premier League table, with their next match coming against Burnley at the weekend.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch