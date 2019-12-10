Neil Lennon shares update on Celtic's January transfer plans

Celtic could be looking to send some fringe players out on loan.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told The Scottish Sun that he is eyeing January signings – but right now, he's thinking about departures rather than arrivals.

The Bhoys won the Scottish League Cup on Sunday afternoon by beating Rangers 1-0 at Hampden Park, adding even more silverware to their cabinet.

Subscribe

Celtic also sit top of the Scottish Premiership table, meaning they are eyeing up yet another treble-winning season – which would be their fourth in a row.

Still, Celtic could look to strengthen in January to ensure they fend off Rangers in the title race, with a number of players already linked.

Now, Lennon has admitted that he and Celtic will be looking to strengthen if quality players are available, but that isn't the main priority right now.

Lennon suggested that a couple of players could leave Parkhead on loan, with Celtic considering a few departures when the January window opens.

“No matter what the gap is, we will look to strengthen,” said Lennon. “We may look at letting a couple of players go on loan. We are thinking of that at the minute, allied to the volume of games,” he added.

There are a few players out of favour at Celtic, with Craig Gordon, Jack Hendry and Eboue Kouassi springing to mind as fringe misfits who may need to leave Celtic for first-team football.

With summer signing Greg Taylor third-choice at left back, he could be a shock candidate for a loan, with Maryan Shved, Luca Connell and Manny Perez also needing playing time – and we could see more departures than incomings at Celtic next month.