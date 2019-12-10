Neil Lennon sends transfer message to Celtic board

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has commented on Odsonne Edouard's transfer fee.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told The Scottish Sun that he thinks the board have something to think about after paying up for Odsonne Edouard.

The Bhoys won the Scottish League Cup on Sunday afternoon, and sit top of the Scottish Premiership table, meaning they're in a strong position to claim yet another treble.

Subscribe

They may need signings in January to ensure that they stay ahead of Rangers in the title race, but just how much they spend remains to be seen.

Despite seemingly having plenty of money in the bank, Celtic don't go mad in the transfer market, but have spent big on two Frenchmen in recent times.

Celtic shattered their 17-year transfer record last year to sign Odsonne Edouard from Paris Saint-Germain, having enjoyed a decent loan spell with the Bhoys.

Celtic then snapped up Christopher Jullien from Toulouse over the summer, meaning he's now their second-most expensive Celtic signing in history.

Edouard has been sensational whilst Jullien scored the winner against Rangers on Sunday, so those big transfer fees have been justified so far.

Now, Lennon has admitted that Edouard's 'magnificent' form gives the Celtic board 'something to think about', because it may just tempt them to go into the transfer market and spend big again if they can sign quality like Edouard again.

“Odsonne was a bit of a slow burner in his first year on loan. But in his second season he was blossoming and towards the end of last season he was fantastic. This season he’s been magnificent,” said Lennon. “He’s got quality and class and it’s turned out to be money well spent and that will give the board something to think about!”