Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Michael Owen reacts on Twitter to Mo Salah's goal for Liverpool

Olly Dawes
Michael Owen during Amazon Prime first live broadcast game before Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on December 03, 2019 in London, United...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have beaten Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 this evening.

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah scores during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC on December 10, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria....

Liverpool are into the knockout stages of the Champions League after beating Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 in Austria this evening.

The Reds knew they couldn't afford a defeat in Salzburg this evening, and they scored two quickfire goals to win the game.

Ironically, the first goal was put together by two former Red Bull Salzburg players, as Sadio Mane raced clear before chipping back for Naby Keita to head home the opener.

 

However, the big goal came from from winger Mohamed Salah, who had been enduring a dismal night in front of goal.

A ball down the right channel saw Salah beat goalkeeper Cican Stankovic to the ball, and he somehow managed to squeeze a right-footed shot into the net from the tightest of angles.

After such a disappointing evening, Salah just gave a big reminder of the quality he possesses, and how he can change a game an instant.

Michael Owen during Amazon Prime first live broadcast game before Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on December 03, 2019 in London, United...

Fans and pundits have been praising the Egyptian's goal, and former Liverpool striker Michael Owen took to Twitter to give his take.

Owen suggested that the goal was 'off the scale' as it was the most difficult chance he had, claiming that 'everything was against him' as he took the shot.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after he scores his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch