Michael Owen reacts on Twitter to Mo Salah's goal for Liverpool

Liverpool have beaten Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 this evening.

Liverpool are into the knockout stages of the Champions League after beating Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 in Austria this evening.

The Reds knew they couldn't afford a defeat in Salzburg this evening, and they scored two quickfire goals to win the game.

Ironically, the first goal was put together by two former Red Bull Salzburg players, as Sadio Mane raced clear before chipping back for Naby Keita to head home the opener.

However, the big goal came from from winger Mohamed Salah, who had been enduring a dismal night in front of goal.

A ball down the right channel saw Salah beat goalkeeper Cican Stankovic to the ball, and he somehow managed to squeeze a right-footed shot into the net from the tightest of angles.

After such a disappointing evening, Salah just gave a big reminder of the quality he possesses, and how he can change a game an instant.

Fans and pundits have been praising the Egyptian's goal, and former Liverpool striker Michael Owen took to Twitter to give his take.

Owen suggested that the goal was 'off the scale' as it was the most difficult chance he had, claiming that 'everything was against him' as he took the shot.

That Salah goal was off the scale. His hardest chance by far. Everything against him. Wow. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 10, 2019