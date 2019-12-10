Love Actually is on TV tonight as cringe Boris Johnson completes the perfect circle

No Christmas would be complete without a screening or two of Love Actually.

No matter how many times we see Andrew Lincoln uniquely declare his love for Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant do his famous 'Jump' dance, or Alan Rickman betray Emma Thompson, the film never gets old.

Even the election has turned to Love Actually to woo voters this December 12th, as Boris Johnson released a cringe-worthy election advert taking inspiration from the famous doorstop scene!

But, if you're not interested in BoJo's awkward rendition this Christmastime and want to see Andrew Lincoln back with his cue cards, then fear not... Love Actually is on TV tonight!

When is Love Actually on TV?

Love Actually will hit our screens on Tuesday, December 10th at 9 pm on ITV2.

But it won't be a one-time affair, as the Richard Curtis classic will continue to air throughout the festive period.

It will next air on Sunday, December 22nd at 9 pm, again on ITV2.

Finally, the last screening of the Christmas film will air on Friday, December 27th at 10.10 pm on ITV.

Can you watch it on the ITV Hub?

No!

Unlike the BBC iPlayer, the ITV Hub does not have any of the films they broadcast on their catch-up service.

So, if you want to watch Love Actually this Christmas, you'll have to catch it live on one of the broadcasts.

