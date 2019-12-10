Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Sepp van den Berg's U19 display

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sepp van den Berg signs for Liverpool Football Club at Melwood Training Ground on June 26, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Sepp van den Berg could start for Liverpool in the League Cup against Aston Villa, due to fixture congestion.

Liverpool fans have criticised Sepp van den Berg after his latest performance for their U19’s in the UEFA Youth League.

Liverpool managed to beat Salzburg, after coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2. 

Despite the impressive turnaround, Van Den Berg struggled during the match, and was at fault for the first goal which Liverpool conceded.

There are now concerns around Anfield that the 17-year-old won’t have what it takes to break into Liverpool’s set-up in the future.

The good thing for Van Den Berg is that he does have time on his side, and Jurgen Klopp seems to be a fan, so it is far from time to be writing him off yet.

The Dutch defender has already made his senior Liverpool debut, after playing twice in the League Cup this season.

Liverpool’s win over Salzburg means that they have now secured automatic qualification to the next round of the competition. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

