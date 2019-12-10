Liverpool fans react to Sepp van den Berg's U19 display

Sepp van den Berg could start for Liverpool in the League Cup against Aston Villa, due to fixture congestion.

Liverpool fans have criticised Sepp van den Berg after his latest performance for their U19’s in the UEFA Youth League.

Liverpool managed to beat Salzburg, after coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Despite the impressive turnaround, Van Den Berg struggled during the match, and was at fault for the first goal which Liverpool conceded.

There are now concerns around Anfield that the 17-year-old won’t have what it takes to break into Liverpool’s set-up in the future.

This Van den Berg kid is pants, even at the youth level. Literally has been spun every single match I've watched him in this season.



Awoniyi was also the worst striker I've ever seen in our youth system & he's done ok so dont take it to heart; but not a great freshman season. — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) December 10, 2019

He’s absolutely terrible. Worst CB I’ve ever watched for are youth sides — Josh (@AllezItsJosh) December 10, 2019

Van Den Berg is garbage. Slow as mollases. Villa Park could get ugly if he starts. I get he's 17, but there's no pace or athleticism in his arsenal. — Steve McVeigh ⚽️ (@BoxingScience1) December 10, 2019

Every time I see someone tweeting about the youth teams Van Den Berg error is involved https://t.co/cYj7hvSpn3 — LFCJ__ (@LFCJ__) December 10, 2019

Ngl but Van Den Berg is looking to be a bad piece of business tbh. — Mark (@TheLFCMark) December 10, 2019

He's taking a bit of time to adapt isn't he not been very impressive thus far in his lfc career — Brian Phelan (@brianphelan16) December 10, 2019

Haven’t been that great has he:( dream over — AnfieldRoad96 (@ARoad96) December 10, 2019

The good thing for Van Den Berg is that he does have time on his side, and Jurgen Klopp seems to be a fan, so it is far from time to be writing him off yet.

The Dutch defender has already made his senior Liverpool debut, after playing twice in the League Cup this season.

Liverpool’s win over Salzburg means that they have now secured automatic qualification to the next round of the competition.