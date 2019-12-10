Liverpool fans react to Arsenal star Kieran Tierney suffering another injury

Liverpool fans are confident they have the better Scottish left-back.
Andrew Robertson has been huge success since joining Liverpool two years ago.
He has not always been a clear cut pick for Scotland though, with Kieran Tierney pushing him for the left-back spot over the past couple of years.
Tierney left Celtic for Arsenal this summer, and Gunners fans hoped they were signing a player who could have the same success Robertson has had at Liverpool.
He still might. It's important to say Tierney has huge potential and can solve their left-back spot.
It just hasn't happened yet, and last night against West Ham was a worrying sight.
The Scot was forced off early with an injury, compounding a tough start for the Gunners after Hector Bellerin went off in the warm up.
Tierney arrived at Arsenal already injured and this latest blow is a frustrating setback.
Liverpool fans used this to point out that Tierney is a long way from Robertson's level.
Kieran Tierney will be better than Andy Robertson they said— Owens (@JonathanOwens99) December 9, 2019
Remember those Robertson/ Tierney comparisons in August pic.twitter.com/5CagBslxbL— Josh (@LFCJosh23) December 9, 2019
Tierney is bad. How dare people compare him to Andy Robertson— Y (@YSAB87) December 9, 2019
Remember when arsenal fans said tierney would be better than Robertson— Simon James-Lively (@S_Jamesyy) December 9, 2019
When people compared tierney to Robertson— Paddy (@LFCPaddy) December 9, 2019
This is the Kieran Tierney they said is better than Robertson.— YNWA (@PauloDanty) December 9, 2019
