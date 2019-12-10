Liverpool fans react to Arsenal star Kieran Tierney suffering another injury

Liverpool fans are confident they have the better Scottish left-back.

Andrew Robertson has been huge success since joining Liverpool two years ago.

He has not always been a clear cut pick for Scotland though, with Kieran Tierney pushing him for the left-back spot over the past couple of years.

Tierney left Celtic for Arsenal this summer, and Gunners fans hoped they were signing a player who could have the same success Robertson has had at Liverpool.

He still might. It's important to say Tierney has huge potential and can solve their left-back spot.

It just hasn't happened yet, and last night against West Ham was a worrying sight.

The Scot was forced off early with an injury, compounding a tough start for the Gunners after Hector Bellerin went off in the warm up.

Tierney arrived at Arsenal already injured and this latest blow is a frustrating setback.

Liverpool fans used this to point out that Tierney is a long way from Robertson's level.

