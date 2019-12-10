Quick links

Liverpool fans starting to get concerned about Joel Matip absence

The Liverpool defender has not featured for the Reds since October and Jurgen Klopp recently said he'd be out until the New Year at least.

Joel Matip of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on October 20, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns about the continued absence of Joel Matip.

The Reds defender had established himself as a regular in Liverpool’s starting line-up alongside Virgil van Dijk as Jurgen Klopp's charges went on a seven-game winning streak.

However, Matip picked up a knee injury late on during the 1-1 draw at Manchester United in October and has been out of action since.

 

On 7 December, Liverpool released a statement saying Matip out for at least another fortnight.

However, speaking ahead of the Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg, Klopp revealed that he’s not expecting the Cameroon ace to be back until the New Year.

“It’s clear they will not be in before Christmas; not this year, actually," the Liverpool boss said of Matip and Fabinho.

Some Liverpool fans are now getting worried about Matip's absence and commented on social media:

Liverpool need a draw away to Salzburg in their final Group E game to be sure of progress to the last 16 of the Champions League, while Napoli host Genk in the other game in the group.

