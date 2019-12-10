Liverpool fans starting to get concerned about Joel Matip absence

The Liverpool defender has not featured for the Reds since October and Jurgen Klopp recently said he'd be out until the New Year at least.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns about the continued absence of Joel Matip.

The Reds defender had established himself as a regular in Liverpool’s starting line-up alongside Virgil van Dijk as Jurgen Klopp's charges went on a seven-game winning streak.

However, Matip picked up a knee injury late on during the 1-1 draw at Manchester United in October and has been out of action since.

On 7 December, Liverpool released a statement saying Matip out for at least another fortnight.

However, speaking ahead of the Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg, Klopp revealed that he’s not expecting the Cameroon ace to be back until the New Year.

“It’s clear they will not be in before Christmas; not this year, actually," the Liverpool boss said of Matip and Fabinho.

Some Liverpool fans are now getting worried about Matip's absence and commented on social media:

What is it with Matip? He seems to get the most innocuous & smallest of injuries & the next thing you know he's out for 2-3 months, he's never out injured for a week or two is he, just hope the others stay fit! — Scott Woods (@4ee84a01275d448) 9 December 2019

What happened to Matip? His injury wasn't a big fuss but he's been gone a while now. — Mig Sevilla (@migsevilla) 9 December 2019

Wer’s Matip? — Bumpy Johnson (@Thaso_luv) 9 December 2019

Matip prolonged absence is starting to be concerning, such a crucial asset could be the key to our defensive assurance and stability over the second part of the season,

let's hope his recovery to hurry up — fran (@fran63645593) 9 December 2019

I think it’s time we bought a new CB. I like both Lovren and Matip, but they miss too many games. — Postergren (@postergren) 9 December 2019

Why are Matips injuries always so secret, rarely given estimated return dates, blokes made of cheese puffs — Mane’s forehead (@LeighYNWA) 9 December 2019

James, what exactly has Matip done ? No one has ever actually said have they ? — Carl Smaller (@CSmaller18) 9 December 2019

Honestly what is the injury of Matip?

what do they call it because I doubt it was an ACL.

I thought he'd be out for 3 weeks. — MsaeĐ مساعد♦️ (@MysticUltima) 9 December 2019

Liverpool need a draw away to Salzburg in their final Group E game to be sure of progress to the last 16 of the Champions League, while Napoli host Genk in the other game in the group.