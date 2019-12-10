Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana has not travelled with Liverpool's squad to Austria this evening for their Champions League match.

Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool’s official website that Adam Lallana will be back training with the side on Thursday.

Lallana has picked up a slight injured, but he is not expected to spend long on the sidelines.

The England international is set to miss Liverpool’s Champions League game with Red Bull Salzburg this evening.

Lallana has not travelled with the rest of the Liverpool squad to Austria.

But Klopp admits that they probably could have used the 31-year-old if he was really needed.

“We had pretty much a free choice apart from Adam. Adam is not coming but will be back in training on Thursday,” Klopp said.

“Under pressure we probably could have used him, but we didn’t want to make pressure. How I said, it’s a small thing.

“It would have been maybe a risk or not [to consider Lallana against Salzburg], I’m not sure, but we decided to leave him at Melwood and then he can train with the team from Thursday on.”

Lallana will want to stay fit over the festive period as he could have a good chance of starting games for Liverpool.

Although the skilful midfielder isn’t a permanent starter for the Reds, Klopp’s side have a huge amount of games coming up in the coming weeks.

Klopp has already rotated Liverpool’s team in the Premier League, and he could look to do so again in the future, as he looks to keep his players fresh.