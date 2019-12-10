Leeds United's Patrick Bamford comments on getting stick from away fans

Patrick Bamford has been back to his best in recent weeks as Leeds United currently sit in the automatic places in the Championship.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has insisted that he isn't a 'horrible' guy after getting a lot of 'grief' from away supporters.

Bamford made it clear that away fans have to learn to 'take it', as he admitted that he likes 'roughing up' the opposition or 'doing different things' when it isn't going well for Leeds.

In recent weeks, Bamford has been back to his best after a barren run which saw him come under pressure and fans call for his fellow strike partner, Eddie Nketiah to get starts.

Ahead of Leeds' Tuesday night showdown against Hull City, Bamford shared his thoughts on getting stick from the away supporters.

"They give me grief in the last few and if they give it, they have to take it," Bamford told Leeds Live. "Away fans booing you, you're doing something right.

"Don't see myself as a nasty, horrible guy. When you go through a drought there are other things you can bring. Helping the team by roughing up the opposition up or just doing different things."

Whatever Bamford is doing to annoy the away fans, it seems to be working for him and Leeds because it is giving an edge to his game and, as a result, the goals are staking up.

He didn't score for Leeds when they picked up three points against Huddersfield over the weekend, but he will be hoping to get back on the scoresheet tonight.

Leeds are sitting comfortably in the automatic places and they can open up a 12 point if they beat Hull and if third-placed Fulham drop points.