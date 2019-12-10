Quick links

Leeds fans react to major Ben White development

Leeds United's Kiko Casilla celebrates after the match with Ben White
Leeds United won't be losing Ben White in January it seems.

Ben White of Leeds United

It looks like Christmas has come early for a lot of Leeds United fans.

That's because Brighton boss Graham Potter confirmed a huge bit of news for the Whites.

Potter revealed that he would not be recalling Ben White from his season-long loan at Leeds.

The 21-year-old has been so impressive during his short stint at Elland Road that it was wondered whether the Seagulls could bring him back in January.

 

United have the best defence in the Championship this season, conceding only 10 times in 20 games, and White has been an immense part of that.

Recalling him would have been detrimental for promotion-chasing Leeds, who are short stacked in respect of centre-back options.

Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post tweeted about it today and here's how Whites' fans reacted on social media:

This is a big development but Leeds can't afford to get complacent, though.

As mentioned, Marcelo Bielsa absolutely isn't flush with centre-back options and Liam Cooper's fresh setback is a worrying reminder of just how thin United are back there.

Ideally, Bielsa and Director of Football Victor Orta can work together and bring in an additional central defender next month.

Ben White of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Leeds United at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Barnsley, England.

 

