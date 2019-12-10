Leeds fans react to major Ben White development

Leeds United won't be losing Ben White in January it seems.

It looks like Christmas has come early for a lot of Leeds United fans.

That's because Brighton boss Graham Potter confirmed a huge bit of news for the Whites.

Potter revealed that he would not be recalling Ben White from his season-long loan at Leeds.

The 21-year-old has been so impressive during his short stint at Elland Road that it was wondered whether the Seagulls could bring him back in January.

United have the best defence in the Championship this season, conceding only 10 times in 20 games, and White has been an immense part of that.

Recalling him would have been detrimental for promotion-chasing Leeds, who are short stacked in respect of centre-back options.

Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post tweeted about it today and here's how Whites' fans reacted on social media:

Can't you edit that for "will see out the next 10 seasons at Leeds United" — W. V3 (@Wood_V3) December 10, 2019

This news beats any signing!!



Really want Brighton to go down so we have a chance to sign him — James Hughes (@Hughesylufc85) December 10, 2019

Phew. I had no idea which way this was going when I started reading it. — 8ball75 (@8ballwakefield) December 10, 2019

Funny way of spelling entire career but okay — James (@J_4710) December 10, 2019

If we go up I’d seriously consider whacking 35-40m at brighton for him, if you look at Mings and how much they paid for him, White will be in England squad within 3 months of PL games. — Joe (@JoeJames1996) December 10, 2019

We need him for 20/21 also please! — James Pearson (@JamesPearson25) December 10, 2019

This is a big development but Leeds can't afford to get complacent, though.

As mentioned, Marcelo Bielsa absolutely isn't flush with centre-back options and Liam Cooper's fresh setback is a worrying reminder of just how thin United are back there.

Ideally, Bielsa and Director of Football Victor Orta can work together and bring in an additional central defender next month.