Leeds United

Leeds fans react on Twitter to Helder Costa's latest display

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United beat Hull City 2-0 at Elland Road this evening.

Helder Costa of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on December 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table tonight as they beat Hull City 2-0 at Elland Road.

The Whites went into the game with six league wins in a row, and were hoping to make that seven with a victory over Hull.

However, they were made to wait for it. Leeds toiled away for 72 minutes before finally landing the opening goal, with Helder Costa's effort deflected in by defender Jordy de Wijs.

 

Leeds put the seal on their win in the final 10 minutes, as Ezgjan Alioski pounced to score from close range after Patrick Bamford hit the post.

With West Bromwich Albion only in action tomorrow night, Leeds went back to the top of the league, and were somewhat boosted as Fulham and Bristol City both lost.

Winger Costa played a key part in the opening goal, but it's fair to say the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee really divided opinion with his performance tonight.

Some fans called Costa 'unreal', suggesting that he was 'on fire' and 'very good' against Hull, naming him as man of the match and claiming it was his best display for the club yet.

Others weren't quite so convinced, calling the Portuguese wide man 'terrible' and 'absolutely dreadful', with his end product still frustrating some fans after tonight's game.

