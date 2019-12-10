Leeds fans react on Twitter to Helder Costa's latest display

Leeds United beat Hull City 2-0 at Elland Road this evening.

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table tonight as they beat Hull City 2-0 at Elland Road.

The Whites went into the game with six league wins in a row, and were hoping to make that seven with a victory over Hull.

However, they were made to wait for it. Leeds toiled away for 72 minutes before finally landing the opening goal, with Helder Costa's effort deflected in by defender Jordy de Wijs.

Leeds put the seal on their win in the final 10 minutes, as Ezgjan Alioski pounced to score from close range after Patrick Bamford hit the post.

With West Bromwich Albion only in action tomorrow night, Leeds went back to the top of the league, and were somewhat boosted as Fulham and Bristol City both lost.

Winger Costa played a key part in the opening goal, but it's fair to say the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee really divided opinion with his performance tonight.

Some fans called Costa 'unreal', suggesting that he was 'on fire' and 'very good' against Hull, naming him as man of the match and claiming it was his best display for the club yet.

Others weren't quite so convinced, calling the Portuguese wide man 'terrible' and 'absolutely dreadful', with his end product still frustrating some fans after tonight's game.

Berardi and costa been on fire today ! #lufc — jordan goodaire (@JGoodaire) December 10, 2019

Costa these past 3 games has been unreal — Fog (@PrinceKalvinP) December 10, 2019

Costa has been very good tonight, please get it to him more @LUFC — Sam (@Iufcsammm) December 10, 2019

Helder costa has been unreal last couple of games really started to gel #LUFC — Toby Brannan (@TobyBrannan3) December 10, 2019

Costa just getting better and better MOM for me relentless from us tonight and deserved #lufc — Damon Penney (@dlpenney17) December 10, 2019

Costa keeps putting in one of those best performances in a Leeds shirt yet, every game doesn't he? A real good player there #lufc — Neil (@OooahhBerardi) December 10, 2019

Costa starting to look good in this team now....until his end product. #LUFC — Josh Underwood (@junderwood_19) December 10, 2019

Costa wearing Krusty the clown boots or summet #AwfulCrossing #lufc — Luke Newsome (@LukeNewsome91) December 10, 2019

We dont deserve to be in front, but il take it. Costas been real poor tonight #LUFC — Lee Deverell (@LeeDeverell1989) December 10, 2019

Costa has been terrible today #lufc — Wayne Stevenson (@wstevenson85) December 10, 2019