Kaizer Chiefs reportedly set to offer Rangers target George Maluleka a new deal

Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers reportedly want to bring a new midfielder to Ibrox with a South Africa international in Steven Gerrard's sights.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to offer a new contract to reported Rangers target George Maluleka, according to Soccer Laduma.

A six-time South Africa international has seen his future called into question in recent weeks as he hurtles towards free agency.

Maluleka has spent the last five years at Kaizer Chiefs, having joined from local rivals SuperSport United back in 2014, and the Daily Sun reports that the 30-year-old could be on his way to Europe for the very first time.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have apparently been sending scouts to South Africa to watch the experienced ball winner in action – though Kaizer Chiefs have no interest in letting one of their longest serving players leave without a fight.

Soccer Laduma reports that the Glamour Boys, who are ten points clear at the top of their domestic league with a game in hand,still see Maluleka as a key part of their plans going forward and are set to draw up a new deal to avoid losing him on a free – or potentially in a cut price deal as early as January.

Interestingly, Kaizer Chiefs fans on Twitter made it clear that they would happy see Maluleka’s five-year association with the club come to an end at the earliest possible opportunity.