Kaizer Chiefs reportedly set to offer Rangers target George Maluleka a new deal

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers reportedly want to bring a new midfielder to Ibrox with a South Africa international in Steven Gerrard's sights.

Kaizer Chiefs' South African midfielder George Maluleka runs with the ball during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic at the Moses Mabhida...

Kaizer Chiefs are set to offer a new contract to reported Rangers target George Maluleka, according to Soccer Laduma.

A six-time South Africa international has seen his future called into question in recent weeks as he hurtles towards free agency.

 

Maluleka has spent the last five years at Kaizer Chiefs, having joined from local rivals SuperSport United back in 2014, and the Daily Sun reports that the 30-year-old could be on his way to Europe for the very first time.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have apparently been sending scouts to South Africa to watch the experienced ball winner in action – though Kaizer Chiefs have no interest in letting one of their longest serving players leave without a fight.

George Maluleka of SuperSport United and Bennett Chenene of Moroka Swallows during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Moroka Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on May...

Soccer Laduma reports that the Glamour Boys, who are ten points clear at the top of their domestic league with a game in hand,still see Maluleka as a key part of their plans going forward and are set to draw up a new deal to avoid losing him on a free – or potentially in a cut price deal as early as January.

Interestingly, Kaizer Chiefs fans on Twitter made it clear that they would happy see Maluleka’s five-year association with the club come to an end at the earliest possible opportunity.

George Maluleka of South Africa celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FIFA U20 World Cup Group F match between United Arab Emirates and South Africa at the Alexandria Stadium...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

