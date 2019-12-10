Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Liverpool's Dejan Lovren

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren had to come off in Jurgen Klopp's side's last match against Bournemouth.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that his side do not need to sign a centre-back in January.

Liverpool have been without Joel Matip for a considerable amount of time this season, and there were real concerns when Dejan Lovren had to come off in the Reds’ last match against Bournemouth.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are both excellent operators in the heart of Liverpool’s defence, but there were some concerns from supporters that Klopp would be left short of options if another injury struck.

Liverpool don’t have another natural senior centre-back in their squad.

However, Klopp insists that there is no need to panic, as Lovren is not injured.

And he feels that even if Liverpool did suffer a crisis Fabinho could cover in defence if needed.

"How can you be short of centre halves when you have four centre halves plus Fabinho? Only Fabinho is injured, Matip is injured and Dejan Lovren had a problem, yes,” Klopp said.

“We will not sign a centre half because of injuries - that is the world outside who thinks we are short and we have to do it - but afterwards we would have six centre halves and that wouldn’t make a lot of sense.

“And you need quality. You can’t have just somebody [for the sake of it] - I am somebody, I am tall, not quick, but I look like a centre half at least.

“Yes I am absolutely concerned [about injuries], but Lovren is not injured. It was a little bit of cramp, and the right moment to take him off, but it is cool, everybody is fine.”

Even with Lovren having to go off, Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners over Bournemouth at the weekend.

Gomez impressed during the match on the south coast, and it could be that the England international now keeps his place for this evening’s game.

Liverpool are set to take on Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League, and they need to avoid defeat to be assured of qualifying for the knockout stages.