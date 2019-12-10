Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's Naby Keita

The Liverpool midfielder scored in this evening's win at Salzburg.

Jurgen Klopp has singled out Naby Keita for praise following Liverpool's 2-0 win away to Red Bull Salzburg.

The reigning Champions League winners booked their spot in the knockout phase in 2020 after second-half goals from Keita and Mo Salah was enough for the Reds.

The Guinea international is being praised by Liverpool fans on Twitter for his all-action midfield display.

But Klopp has said post-match [The Echo] that he thought the £52 million man played much better when he stuck him in a number 10 role.

He said: "Keita, in particular, was very good. I moved him to the ten and that improved his performance. He was a bit tired towards the end but very good."

The 24-year-old has had a relatively dismal first 18 months on Merseyside which has been hampered by a loss of form and fitness.

But if he can replicate the standard he showed tonight on a regular basis then he and Liverpool will benefit in a serious way.

He hasn't often been used as a playmaker and it'll be interesting to see if Klopp continues to use him there going forward.