Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's Naby Keita

Shane Callaghan
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Fabinho and Naby Keita of Liverpool during a training session on August 01, 2019 in Evian-les-Bains, France.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Liverpool midfielder scored in this evening's win at Salzburg.

Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December...

Jurgen Klopp has singled out Naby Keita for praise following Liverpool's 2-0 win away to Red Bull Salzburg.

The reigning Champions League winners booked their spot in the knockout phase in 2020 after second-half goals from Keita and Mo Salah was enough for the Reds.

The Guinea international is being praised by Liverpool fans on Twitter for his all-action midfield display.

But Klopp has said post-match [The Echo] that he thought the £52 million man played much better when he stuck him in a number 10 role.

 

He said: "Keita, in particular, was very good. I moved him to the ten and that improved his performance. He was a bit tired towards the end but very good."

The 24-year-old has had a relatively dismal first 18 months on Merseyside which has been hampered by a loss of form and fitness.

But if he can replicate the standard he showed tonight on a regular basis then he and Liverpool will benefit in a serious way.

He hasn't often been used as a playmaker and it'll be interesting to see if Klopp continues to use him there going forward.

Naby Keita of Liverpool scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019 in Salzburg,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch