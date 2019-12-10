Jorge Jesus could've transformed Everton, now he's reportedly on Real Madrid's shortlist

Jorge Jesus could have been a revelation in the Premier League with Everton - but he could take Zinedine Zidane's job at the Santiago Bernabau instead.

At an age where most are waiting for their free bus pass to arrive in the post, Jorge Jesus is being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

A 65-year-old coach with his Rockstar haircut and a tendency to dominate the front pages as well as the back, one of the most influential and madcap managers in the game today could finally, finally be handed a chance at arguably the biggest club in world football.

And no, we’re not talking about Everton.

According to The Telegraph, The Toffees had identified Jesus as a potential successor for Marco Silva at Goodison Park. But with Vitor Pereira seemingly emerging as the clear front-runner, it looks like the Premier League will miss out on a man who makes Jose Mourinho look comparatively monk-like.

“I’m the best coach in the world. I don’t believe there’s anyone who knows more about football than me,” Jesus once famously quipped after turning Benfica into the dominant force of Portuguese football, as reported by FourFourTwo.

That sort of brazen self-confidence, or delusional arrogance if you like, will certainly go down very well at Real Madrid.

According to CM Jornal, Los Blancos are considering taking a punt on Jesus with the veteran tactician on the shortlist to replace Zinedine Zidane at the end of the current campaign.

Not only does Jesus possess an ego that could fill the Santiago Bernabau three times over, he is also a man whose name has become synonymous with success. He has tasted glory at Braga, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Al Hilal while, just last week, his Flamengo side lifted the Copa Libertadores for the first time since 1981.

Now, Jesus could either single-handedly drag Real to the top of the world game again with some of the most thrilling football ever seen on the continent, or it could implode before our very eyes.

Either way, Jesus in Madrid would be fun to watch.