Jorge Jesus could've transformed Everton, now he's reportedly on Real Madrid's shortlist

Danny Owen
General view of the stadium exterior before the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Bernabeu on November 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Jorge Jesus could have been a revelation in the Premier League with Everton - but he could take Zinedine Zidane's job at the Santiago Bernabau instead.

Sporting CP head coach Jorge Jesus from Portugal during the Portuguese Cup Final match between CD Aves and Sporting CP at Estadio Nacional on May 20, 2018 in Oeiras, Lisboa.

At an age where most are waiting for their free bus pass to arrive in the post, Jorge Jesus is being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

A 65-year-old coach with his Rockstar haircut and a tendency to dominate the front pages as well as the back, one of the most influential and madcap managers in the game today could finally, finally be handed a chance at arguably the biggest club in world football.

And no, we’re not talking about Everton.

According to The Telegraph, The Toffees had identified Jesus as a potential successor for Marco Silva at Goodison Park. But with Vitor Pereira seemingly emerging as the clear front-runner, it looks like the Premier League will miss out on a man who makes Jose Mourinho look comparatively monk-like.

 

“I’m the best coach in the world. I don’t believe there’s anyone who knows more about football than me,” Jesus once famously quipped after turning Benfica into the dominant force of Portuguese football, as reported by FourFourTwo.

That sort of brazen self-confidence, or delusional arrogance if you like, will certainly go down very well at Real Madrid.

According to CM Jornal, Los Blancos are considering taking a punt on Jesus with the veteran tactician on the shortlist to replace Zinedine Zidane at the end of the current campaign.

Sporting's coach Jorge Jesus arrives before the Portuguese league football match SL Benfica vs Sporting CP at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on January 3, 2018.

Not only does Jesus possess an ego that could fill the Santiago Bernabau three times over, he is also a man whose name has become synonymous with success. He has tasted glory at Braga, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Al Hilal while, just last week, his Flamengo side lifted the Copa Libertadores for the first time since 1981.

Now, Jesus could either single-handedly drag Real to the top of the world game again with some of the most thrilling football ever seen on the continent, or it could implode before our very eyes.

Either way, Jesus in Madrid  would be fun to watch.

Jorge Jesus head coach of Flamengo talks to the fans with a microphone with Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo during the celebrations the day after Flamengo won the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores on...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

