Jordan Jones believes he's 'another step closer' to Rangers return

The Rangers winger has not appeared for Steven Gerrard's side since September's Old Firm defeat at Ibrox.

Jordan Jones believes he is another step closer to a first-team return after playing for Rangers' reserves on Tuesday afternoon.

Jones has spent more than three months on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in Rangers' September defeat against Celtic.

But he returned to training at the end of last month and was among several first-team players gifted to Graeme Murty's second string against Brentford B.

 

Andy King, Greg Docherty, Jamie Murphy and Greg Stewart were also on show at Rangers' Hummel Training Centre, where the Gers ran out 4-0 winners.

And Jones provided the assist for Rangers' third goal, scored by Rhys Breen, before being withdrawn shortly after the hour mark.

And the winger added the following to his Instagram story afterwards...

Rangers are next in action against BSC Young Boys at Ibrox on Thursday, although Jones cannot play against the Swiss side - even if he is passed fit - having been omitted from Steven Gerrard's Europa League squad.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

