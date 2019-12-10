Jordan Henderson raves about 'outstanding' Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane was rested by Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool picked up yet another three points over the weekend.

Jordan Henderson has raved about his 'outstanding' Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and urged him to continue on his form for a 'long period of time now'.

It could be argued that out of Liverpool's dangerous front three, Mane is now the most important player, as his form and performances continue to rise and rise.

Over the weekend, with Liverpool's fixture list piling up, Jurgen Klopp opted to rest him for their comfortable win at out-of-form Bournemouth.

Ahead of Liverpool's crucial Champions League showdown against Salzburg tonight, Henderson had nothing but positive words to say about his teammate.

On what it's like playing with Mane: "Amazing, of course, not only Sadio but every other player," Henderson told LFC's official website. "We’ve got so much talent in the squad and Sadio has been outstanding for a long period of time now. He just needs to continue in that form.

"He is a fantastic person off the pitch, works really hard and dedicates his life to football. It’s great to see him doing as well as he can. We just want to see him continue in that form and keep doing what he’s been doing for a long period of time now."

Mane will be expected to return for Liverpool against Salzburg because they need to get something from the game, so they can confirm their progression through to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Then Liverpool will take on Watford in the Premier League for the early kick-off on Saturday before they play two games in two days in two different continents.

It'll start with a bunch of youngsters playing Aston Villa in a League Cup quarter-final next Tuesday before their FIFA Club World Cup clash in Qatar the following day.