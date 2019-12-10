Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Jamie Redknapp urges Everton to appoint Duncan Ferguson until summer

Olly Dawes
Jamie Redknapp before the serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 15, 2018 in Milan, Italy.
Jamie Redknapp was hugely impressed with Everton on Saturday.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that he thinks Everton should consider giving the managerial job to Duncan Ferguson.

The Toffees sacked Marco Silva on Thursday, ending his time at Goodison Park after a run of three defeats in a row and eight in 11.

Everton handed the reins to coach Ferguson, and he saw his Everton side produce a superb performance in a 3-1 home win over Chelsea.

The Scot switched to a 4-4-2 system and really got at Chelsea from the off, with Everton turning in a passionate and committed display.

 

Not only did Everton fans love the performance, but they also loved seeing Ferguson celebrate wildly with ballboys as he showed his love for the club.

An Everton hero after hitting 72 goals in 273 games for the Toffees before turning his hand to coaching, Ferguson looked so proud to be managing the club even just for one game, and that energy transmitted to the crowd.

Everton will now be considering replacements for Silva, with a host of options like Vitor Pereira and even David Moyes suggested in the national media.

Interim Everton Manager, Duncan Ferguson gestures from the sidelines during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Now, pundit Redknapp feels Everton should be looking to give Ferguson the job until the end of the season, believing that he knows exactly what the Toffees want.

Redknapp saw Ferguson's passion on Saturday and thought that he's really pushing for the job full-time, and with no truly outstanding, clear candidate for the job, he's backing Ferguson to be Everton's man for the rest of the campaign.

“When I saw him stood on that touchline, looking proud as punch, pacing in his technical area in his suit, hugging the ball boy after every goal, I thought: 'He wants this job full-time.' And why not? Why not give it to Ferguson until the end of the season?” said Redknapp. “He loves Everton more than anybody. He's one of their own, as blue as they come. He taps into what Evertonians want,” he added.

Duncan Ferguson celebrates after the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on December 7, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

