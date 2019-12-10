Jamie Redknapp urges Everton to appoint Duncan Ferguson until summer

Jamie Redknapp was hugely impressed with Everton on Saturday.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that he thinks Everton should consider giving the managerial job to Duncan Ferguson.

The Toffees sacked Marco Silva on Thursday, ending his time at Goodison Park after a run of three defeats in a row and eight in 11.

Everton handed the reins to coach Ferguson, and he saw his Everton side produce a superb performance in a 3-1 home win over Chelsea.

The Scot switched to a 4-4-2 system and really got at Chelsea from the off, with Everton turning in a passionate and committed display.

Not only did Everton fans love the performance, but they also loved seeing Ferguson celebrate wildly with ballboys as he showed his love for the club.

An Everton hero after hitting 72 goals in 273 games for the Toffees before turning his hand to coaching, Ferguson looked so proud to be managing the club even just for one game, and that energy transmitted to the crowd.

Everton will now be considering replacements for Silva, with a host of options like Vitor Pereira and even David Moyes suggested in the national media.

Now, pundit Redknapp feels Everton should be looking to give Ferguson the job until the end of the season, believing that he knows exactly what the Toffees want.

Redknapp saw Ferguson's passion on Saturday and thought that he's really pushing for the job full-time, and with no truly outstanding, clear candidate for the job, he's backing Ferguson to be Everton's man for the rest of the campaign.

“When I saw him stood on that touchline, looking proud as punch, pacing in his technical area in his suit, hugging the ball boy after every goal, I thought: 'He wants this job full-time.' And why not? Why not give it to Ferguson until the end of the season?” said Redknapp. “He loves Everton more than anybody. He's one of their own, as blue as they come. He taps into what Evertonians want,” he added.