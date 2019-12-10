Jamie Carragher reacts to Nicolas Pepe's goal against West Ham

Arsenal came from behind to beat West Ham United 1-0 on Monday night.

Pundit Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports (09/12, 10:08) that he was 'delighted' for Nicolas Pepe after the Arsenal winger's 'fantastic' goal against West Ham United.

The Gunners made the short trip to East London on Monday night, taking on a similarly out-of-form West Ham side at the London Stadium.

West Ham did take the lead though as Angelo Ogbonna's deflected strike put them in front, with Arsenal pretty disappointing for the first hour.

However, Gabriel Martinelli's equaliser hauled Arsenal back into the game, and Pepe smashed Arsenal in front with a superb left-footed strike.

Pepe then set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to make it 3-1 and seal an Arsenal win, with three goals in nine minutes turning the game on its head.

Arsenal grabbed their first win under Freddie Ljungberg, and Pepe made a huge impact with a goal and an assist as he attempts to really kickstart his Arsenal career.

After the game, pundit Carragher admitted that he was 'delighted' to see Pepe score, because he hasn't had the easiest of starts to life in the Premier League – especially with Unai Emery being sacked.

Carragher felt Pepe's goal was 'fantastic' as he whipped his left-footed effort into the net, and Arsenal fans will hope he can really kick on now.

“I was delighted he scored,” said Carragher. “It’s not easy coming into the Premier League, he’s a big signing, things haven’t gone well, the manager who signed you has left the club, so it’s not easy. I was delighted to see Pepe start, but also he gets his goal. It’s fantastic, left-footed, bends it in,” he added.