Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Jamie Carragher reacts to Nicolas Pepe's goal against West Ham

Olly Dawes
Jamie Carragher during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal came from behind to beat West Ham United 1-0 on Monday night.

Jamie Carragher during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Pundit Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports (09/12, 10:08) that he was 'delighted' for Nicolas Pepe after the Arsenal winger's 'fantastic' goal against West Ham United.

The Gunners made the short trip to East London on Monday night, taking on a similarly out-of-form West Ham side at the London Stadium.

West Ham did take the lead though as Angelo Ogbonna's deflected strike put them in front, with Arsenal pretty disappointing for the first hour.

 

However, Gabriel Martinelli's equaliser hauled Arsenal back into the game, and Pepe smashed Arsenal in front with a superb left-footed strike.

Pepe then set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to make it 3-1 and seal an Arsenal win, with three goals in nine minutes turning the game on its head.

Arsenal grabbed their first win under Freddie Ljungberg, and Pepe made a huge impact with a goal and an assist as he attempts to really kickstart his Arsenal career.

Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring the 2nd Arsenal goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 09, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

After the game, pundit Carragher admitted that he was 'delighted' to see Pepe score, because he hasn't had the easiest of starts to life in the Premier League – especially with Unai Emery being sacked.

Carragher felt Pepe's goal was 'fantastic' as he whipped his left-footed effort into the net, and Arsenal fans will hope he can really kick on now.

“I was delighted he scored,” said Carragher. “It’s not easy coming into the Premier League, he’s a big signing, things haven’t gone well, the manager who signed you has left the club, so it’s not easy. I was delighted to see Pepe start, but also he gets his goal. It’s fantastic, left-footed, bends it in,” he added.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 09, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch