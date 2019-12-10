Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Jamie Carragher praises Duncan Ferguson decision at Everton

John Verrall
Tom Davies of Everton is substituted off as Davy Klaassen of Everton comes on during the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park on March 10,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton interim boss Duncan Ferguson led his side to three points at the weekend.

Jamie Carragher during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Jamie Carragher has told Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports on 9th December, that Duncan Ferguson made a brilliant decision by bringing Tom Davies on during his first game in temporary charge of Everton.

Ferguson has earned great praise for helping Everton to a 3-1 win over Chelsea after taking over from Marco Silva.

Ferguson has been credited for helping Everton to play with the passion and energy which has been so desperately lacking from their performances lately.

But Carragher also thought that Ferguson showed good tactical nous during Everton’s match against Chelsea.

 

When the Blues were pressing for an equaliser, Everton threw on Davies to tighten up their midfield.

Davies went on to have a big hand in the third goal that Everton scored, which secured the three points.

And Carragher said: “The passion he showed was fantastic, I was over the moon for him.

“This was Everton football. It’s aggressive, making it difficult for teams, hostile place to go. Getting players in the box, getting it wide.

Tom Davies of Everton during he Premier League match between Southampton FC and Everton FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Southampton, England.

“They battered Chelsea physically. Ferguson made a brilliant change - he brought a striker off, brought Tom Davies on as an attacking midfielder and he was involved in the goal.”

Ferguson could well be in charge for Everton’s next match, which comes against Manchester United this weekend.

The Toffees’ win over Chelsea has finally brought some positivity to Goodison Park, with Everton now sat in 14th place in the Premier League table.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch