Jamie Carragher praises Duncan Ferguson decision at Everton

Everton interim boss Duncan Ferguson led his side to three points at the weekend.

Jamie Carragher has told Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports on 9th December, that Duncan Ferguson made a brilliant decision by bringing Tom Davies on during his first game in temporary charge of Everton.

Ferguson has earned great praise for helping Everton to a 3-1 win over Chelsea after taking over from Marco Silva.

Ferguson has been credited for helping Everton to play with the passion and energy which has been so desperately lacking from their performances lately.

But Carragher also thought that Ferguson showed good tactical nous during Everton’s match against Chelsea.

When the Blues were pressing for an equaliser, Everton threw on Davies to tighten up their midfield.

Davies went on to have a big hand in the third goal that Everton scored, which secured the three points.

And Carragher said: “The passion he showed was fantastic, I was over the moon for him.

“This was Everton football. It’s aggressive, making it difficult for teams, hostile place to go. Getting players in the box, getting it wide.

“They battered Chelsea physically. Ferguson made a brilliant change - he brought a striker off, brought Tom Davies on as an attacking midfielder and he was involved in the goal.”

Ferguson could well be in charge for Everton’s next match, which comes against Manchester United this weekend.

The Toffees’ win over Chelsea has finally brought some positivity to Goodison Park, with Everton now sat in 14th place in the Premier League table.