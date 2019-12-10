Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Jamie Carragher criticises West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku

John Verrall
Arthur Masuaku of West Ham battles with Jesse Lingard of Man Utd during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on April 13, 2019 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arthur Masuaku failed to make a positive impact after coming off the bench for West Ham United yesterday.

Arthur Masuaku of West Ham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and West Ham United at Craven Cottage on December 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Jamie Carragher has let rip at West Ham United left-back Arthur Masuaku’s defending against Arsenal on Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports on 9th December.

West Ham lost 3-1 to Arsenal yesterday evening, and Masuaku did not cover himself in glory after coming off the bench.

The Congolese full-back struggled during his time on the pitch, after replacing Aaron Cresswell, and was at fault for the second goal which Arsenal scored.

 

Masuaku did not do enough to stop Nicolas Pepe from cutting inside and shooting, as he fired Arsenal into the lead.

And Carragher suggested that the left-back’s defending was really poor.

“It’s the Premier League. He’s playing against Pepe, you know what he does. It’s not good enough, it’s really poor at this level,” Carragher said.

Arthur Masuaku of West Ham United tackles Theo Walcott of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Masuaku has never been the most reliable defender in West Ham’s side, as he is more comfortable going forward.

Masuaku could be set for a run of games at West Ham now though, as Cresswell looks set to be sidelined for a while with injury.

West Ham’s defeat to Arsenal has left them sitting in 16th place in the Premier League table.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch