Jamie Carragher criticises West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku

Arthur Masuaku failed to make a positive impact after coming off the bench for West Ham United yesterday.

Jamie Carragher has let rip at West Ham United left-back Arthur Masuaku’s defending against Arsenal on Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports on 9th December.

West Ham lost 3-1 to Arsenal yesterday evening, and Masuaku did not cover himself in glory after coming off the bench.

The Congolese full-back struggled during his time on the pitch, after replacing Aaron Cresswell, and was at fault for the second goal which Arsenal scored.

Masuaku did not do enough to stop Nicolas Pepe from cutting inside and shooting, as he fired Arsenal into the lead.

And Carragher suggested that the left-back’s defending was really poor.

“It’s the Premier League. He’s playing against Pepe, you know what he does. It’s not good enough, it’s really poor at this level,” Carragher said.

Masuaku has never been the most reliable defender in West Ham’s side, as he is more comfortable going forward.

Masuaku could be set for a run of games at West Ham now though, as Cresswell looks set to be sidelined for a while with injury.

West Ham’s defeat to Arsenal has left them sitting in 16th place in the Premier League table.