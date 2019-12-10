Inside Edge: Season 2 ending explained as future of the Mumbai Mavericks hangs in the balance

Amazon's Inside Edge is back for a second season!

Like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video's global audience has grown enough that films and TV shows from all corners of the globe are starting to be added to the streaming service.

Amazon's first TV show from India is the highly acclaimed sports drama Inside Edge.

Unlike most western sporting drama stories, that focus on football or motorsport, for example, Inside Edge brings audiences closer to the world of cricket than ever before.

The series, which has just returned for a second season, follows a well-renowned team in the T20 Power-Play League (PPL), a fictionalised version of the Indian Premier League.

However, the final episode of season 2, which ended on a huge cliffhanger, has left fans with plenty of questions.

Inside Edge: Meet the Mumbai Mavericks

As mentioned, Inside Edge tells the story of the fictional PPL team the Mumbai Mavericks, including players and coaches on the team, their friends and family as well as other influential people in the game.

The series tells the story of the game behind the game where money, sex and power are all a means to an end as the Mumbai Mavericks look to assert themselves as one of the big-boys of cricket.

Inside Edge's season 2 return

After Inside Edge debuted in 2017, a second season finally arrived on December 6th, 2019 and viewers certainly haven't taken their time to binge their way through the new batch of 10 episodes.

The show's second season continues the dastardly exploits of the first season while also spicing the drama up with new elements such as doping, match-fixing and illegal betting, the latter two have both been hugely controversial stories in real-life cricket in recent years as well.

The dramatic conclusion explained

The final episode of Inside Edge's second season brings about one heck of a cliffhanger ending as the PPL director announces that the Mumbai Mavericks are to receive a two-year ban from competing in the PPL after the team's owners are found to have taken part in match-fixing and illegal betting.

As a result, the character who we see one final time before the series comes to an end, all have very sombre and shocked demeanours.

The dramatic conclusion is hinted at during the second season's trailer but the announcement of the Mavericks' ban definitely comes as quite the surprise.

Arguably, the best explanation behind the two-year ban for the Mavericks is potentially linked to a possible third season and the dramatic return that The Mavericks would make after a such an absence as it would certainly add a fascinating extra layer to the show.