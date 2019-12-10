'Incredible player': Aston Villa fans blown away by Milot Rashica links

Could Dean Smith's Premier League hopefuls really sign one of the Bundesliga's most exciting attackers during the January transfer window?

Milot Rashica puts 'beautiful' into the beautiful game.

Rapid pace? Tick. The ability to breeze past full-backs with ease? Tick. The statistics to back up his considerable talents? Absolutely.

With eight goals in just 12 games this season for Bundesliga strugglers Werder Bremen, Rashica is quickly becoming one of the most exciting and influential attackers in German top flight. Emphasis on 'quickly'.

At his best, the Kosovo international is all-but unstoppable, a one-man attacking force capable of slicing through even the most commanding defenders like a knife through hot butter.

So no wonder a Bremen side teetering just above the relegation zone have slapped a considerable £33 million price-tag on Rashica’s head amid interest from Aston Villa, according to Kreis Zeitung.

With all due respect to Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet, who have shown glimpses of quality in their debut Premier League seasons, Rashica is operating at a completely different level right now. Dean Smith's side are above the drop zone on goal difference but Kosovo's answer to Daniel James is the sort of bonafide match-winner who can make the difference between one point and three.

Small, stocky but absolutely rapid once he gets going, Rashica would get everyone at Villa Park rising to their feet.

