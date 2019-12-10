Ian Wright and Gary Lineker react on Twitter to Arsenal win

Arsenal came from behind to beat West Ham.

Arsenal's victory away at West Ham ended a wait of more than 60 days without a win.

At half-time it seemed the poor run would continue, with Arsenal trailing 1-0.

The Gunners were a different team in the second half, scoring three goals in quick succession to take command of the game.

It was the result Arsenal wanted, even though it was a tough watch.

Former Arsenal striker summed it up with his reaction to the performance.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker suggested that this result might be enough to steady the ship.

During the second half he noted that Arsenal look like they were back to themselves.

Arsenal have suddenly, inexplicably, become Arsenal again. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 9, 2019

This was a big step in the right direction, but following it up won't be easy.

Arsenal's next match is against Manchester City, who will be looking to react after their own recent derby defeat.