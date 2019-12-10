Where to buy Guinness Clear - make this a Christmas you'll remember!

Guinness have announced a new 'Clear' variety ahead of the festive period.

As Christmas gets closer, so too does a whole host of good food and, of course, good drink that comes with the best part of the festive season, Christmas dinner.

While Guinness isn't the most commonly associated drink with Christmas, that hasn't stopped the Irish stout firm from unveiling a new beverage just in time for the festive season.

You may have already seen adverts for their newly unveiled Guinness Clear but if you haven't, here's what they've come up with.

FOOD AND DRINK: Irn-Bru 1901 is here but is it available outside Scotland?

Introducing Guinness Clear

According to Guinness, the new Clear variety, which is supposedly made from a time-honoured recipe, has a look and flavour unlike anything else.

The new ad, which would even make M&S's food ads jealous, shows off the delicately smooth and versatile new drink in superb fashion but just where can you get your hands on this new variety?

Where to buy Guinness Clear

Guinness Clear is actually available for FREE from any ordinary tap.

That is because...

It's actually water

Yes, Guinness Clear is not, in fact, a new kind of Guinness but is instead just plain old water, 100% H2O.

Instead, Guinness Clear is the figurehead of Guinness's responsible drinking campaign, which advises you to take breaks between pints by drinking water or other soft drinks. More details on the campaign can be found here.

Christmas has always been a time for over-indulging, with the festivities often used as an excuse to have that one extra plate of food or that extra drink and, as a result, late December and early January equate to the heaviest periods of alcohol consumption throughout the year according to Alcohol.org.

The campaign made its debut back in January ahead of the 2019 Six Nations but has reemerged just in time for Christmas due to the rise in alcohol consumption at this time of year.