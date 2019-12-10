GTFO: Early Access gamers disappointed by lack of matchmaking

Some Early Access gamers have been left disappointed by the lack of matchmaking at launch for GTFO.

Early Access for GTFO has launched on Steam and the hardcore co-operative shooter has so far received a very positive assortment of user reviews. However, there are a number of gamers who are disappointed with the fact that there's currently no matchmaking option available.

GTFO has received a positive response from several outlets so far thanks to its emphasis on communication, as well as for being a "darker and deadlier Left 4 Dead". The game seems to be a terrifying spectacle that delivers on its promise of providing "edge-of-your-seat suspense," and its online co-op and multiplayer should make it a terrifying blast to play with mates.

Yet, despite all of its positives, there are a few who have expressed their annoyance about the lack of matchmaking.

When will matchmaking be added to GTFO?

Matchmaking will be added to GTFO sometime during Early Access.

The developer's roadmap includes a backlog of features that will be added to GTFO during its Early Access period, and matchmaking is included alongside other features such as player character customisation and gamepad support.

Unfortunately, there's no date for when these features will be implemented. All the roadmap says is that these features will be added during the time GTFO is in Early Access.

While the lack of matchmaking is disappointing for obvious reasons, you can still play multiplayer through local co-op or by inviting/being invited.

So far I like GTFO. I'm not sure what possessed them to release without matchmaking though. It's going to really hurt their launch. — Splattercat (@SplattrCatGames) December 10, 2019

There's no matchmaking in GTFO

Matchmaking will be added to GTFO sometime in the unspecified future, but for now it's a multiplayer game without the option.

This has resulted in a few upset forum posts as well as tweets expressing disappointment.

GTFO comes out today in Early Access for $35, no server browser or matchmaking options tho. Even in EA, the lack of a way to connect with randoms is a game killer out of the gate. They should have held back until they had at least one of those things. — Kraken (@Krakn3dfx) December 9, 2019

#GTFO looks like it'd be fun, but a multiplayer only game that launches without matchmaking? That's just bad. #GTFOTheGame can GTFO until it has what almost every other modern multiplayer title in existence has. pic.twitter.com/dqFJUqo9OM — James (CrazyCanuck) (@TheCrazyCanuckJ) December 10, 2019

I really wanted to check out #GTFO, because it's my favorite flavor of Sci Fi and co-op. However, at $35 for Early Access with no bots, no matchmaking, and no tutorial in a game that is as extremely punishing as it is (I played in the beta) I just can't justify it now, if ever. — ⛧KRAMPUS LOVES YOU⛧ (@DreadGazeebo) December 9, 2019

Early Access for GTFO is available on Steam for 10% off until January 3rd.