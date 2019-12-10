Gini Wijnaldum builds his perfect Premier League player, name-checks Liverpool teammates & Tottenham man

Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum picked players from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and his own club when building his perfect Premier League player.

Gini Wijnaldum was asked to build his perfect Premier League player as he picked attributes from two of his Liverpool teammates, Tottenham's Harry Kane, a Wolves powerhouse and Chelsea's Jorginho.

For pace, unsurprisingly, he went for Wolves speedster, Adama Traore, whilst he opted to pick Tottenham striker Kane's shooting ability. He then went for the dribbling and defending of his Liverpool teammates, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk. And Chelsea's midfielder Jorginho was picked for his passing.

For physicality. Wijnaldum, who is a regular in Liverpool's midfield, picked himself in that department. As two of his teammates, one Tottenham, Wolves and Chelsea player all combined their attributes to make the perfect Premier League player from his perspective.

On picking one Premier League player with their pace: "Adama Traore. Wow, he's really fast. I choose him," Wijnaldum told the Premier League's official YouTube account.

On shooting, passing and dribbling and defending: "Kane. He likes to shoot [then] Jorgino [then] Salah [and] Virgil. Of course. That's an easy one. On physical: "I pick myself."

Traore is arguably the quickest player in the Premier League, so it isn't a surprise that he was picked, whilst Kane has showcased his shooting ability for a number of seasons now.

Van Dijk is regarded as the best defender in the world, and the fact that he helped Liverpool to the Champions League trophy last season is proof of that.

Whilst Mo Salah has been dazzling one and all on the flanks ever since Jurgen Klopp brought the Egyptian to Anfield two years ago.

As for Jorginho, whilst his role in Chelsea's midfield was questioned last season, his performances and passing range is now being more appreciated under Frank Lampard this term.